The first of the sub-groups of the 16th meeting of the biannual UK-Kuwait JSG, which is the Defence subgroup will be held virtually on Wednesday, 29 July.

British Ambassador Michael Davenport

The meetings of the UK - Kuwait Joint Steering Group reflect the two countries’ commitment to working together to advance the close Kuwait - UK relationship to the benefit of both countries. The UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group covers a wide range of issues, including trade, investment, migration, security, defence, cyber security, healthcare, education, higher education, scientific research, environment, culture and international development.

The defence sub-group will focus on ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries especially on training and joint exercises. The discussions will cover Exercise Desert Warrior, emergency planning and crisis response , training of Kuwaiti forces in the UK, and progressing government-to-government procurement discussions among other subjects.

The British Ambassador to Kuwait Michael Davenport said:

Over the next few weeks the UK will be hosting virtual working groups in the framework of the UK/Kuwait Bilateral Joint Steering Group (JSG). I am delighted that this 16th JSG will take forward our work across key areas of bilateral Kuwait-UK co-operation, starting with a meeting of the Defence Working Group on 29 July, which I look forward to attending. This will be followed by working groups focussing on next steps in bilateral co-operation on security, including aviation security, cyber security, health, trade & investment, international development, education, culture and science.

I am most grateful to His Excellency Khalid Al Jarallah, Deputy Foreign Minister, His Excellency Walid Al Khobeizi and their cross-ministerial teams for their support and encouragement in our joint endeavour to deepen our co-operation and jointly face the challenges presented by COVID-19.

Published 28 July 2020