Sixteenth Meeting of UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group

The first of the sub-groups of the sixteenth meeting of the biannual UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group, which is the Defence subgroup will be held virtually on Wednesday 29 July . The meetings of the UK –Kuwait Joint Steering Group reflect the two countries’ commitment to working together to advance the close Kuwait –UK relationship to the benefit of both countries.

The UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group covers a wide range of issues, including trade, investment, migration, security, defence, cyber security, healthcare, education, higher education, scientific research, environment, culture and international development.

The defence sub-group will focus on ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries especially on training and joint exercises. The discussions will cover Exercise Desert Warrior, emergency planning and crisis response, training of Kuwaiti forces in the UK, and progressing Government-to-Government procurement discussions among other subjects.

The British Ambassador to Kuwait Michael Davenport said :

Over the next few weeks the UK will be hosting virtual working groups in the framework of the UK/Kuwait Bilateral Joint Steering Group (JSG). I am delighted that this 16th JSG will take forward our work across key areas of bilateral Kuwait-UK co-operation, starting with a meeting of the Defence Working Group on 29 July, which I look forward to attending. This will be followed by working groups focussing on next steps in bilateral co-operation on security, including aviation security, cyber security, health, trade & investment, international development, education, culture and science. I am most grateful to His Excellency Khalid Al Jarallah, Deputy Foreign Minister, His Excellency Walid Al Khobeizi and their cross-ministerial teams for their support and encouragement in our joint endeavour to deepen our co-operation and jointly face the challenges presented by COVID-19.

