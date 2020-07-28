 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Strong results so far for Academy programme to enhance diversity of the UK engineering workforce

Details
Hits: 138
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

An award-winning Royal Academy of Engineering programme to boost the employment prospects of engineering graduates from diverse backgrounds has resulted in at least 250 engineering employment opportunities over the last five years, including internships, graduate placements and jobs, according to figures published today.

The Graduate Engineering Engagement Programme (GEEP) targets university engineering students and has reached over 800 students from 66 universities since it was launched in 2015. Of the students already involved in the programme 28% are female and over 90% are from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

Students interested in attending can apply here

The Academy has collaborated with more than a dozen leading engineering employers to provide students with training and networking opportunities that will help and encourage them to apply for engineering jobs.

The programme will launch for its sixth year in August 2020 with a series of virtual events, starting on 19 August. These will include workshops, interview and assessment centre training, and insight sessions led by engineers. Each event also includes a speed networking session for students to meet engineering recruiters. Companies currently confirmed to support the scheme this year include AMEY, Buro Happold, National Grid, Network Rail, Rolls-Royce, Siemens, Teledyne e2v and WSP.

Engineering companies interested in the programme can contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.for more information.

GEEP has been developed in partnership with engineering employers and is delivered by SEO London, with support from the Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers (AfBE-UK) and the Women’s Engineering Society (WES). GEEP targets engineering undergraduates who are female or from socially disadvantaged or BAME backgrounds with a focus on universities outside the Russell Group. Research[1] shows that there is a stark difference in outcomes for engineering graduates of white and BAME origin entering engineering occupations, with 60% of white engineering graduates employed in engineering occupations after six months, compared with only 40% for BAME graduates. Following a successful three-year pilot, GEEP launched as a full-scale programme in 2018 and it was named winner of the Race Equality Award 2019 at Business in the Community’s Responsible Business Awards.

Academy CEO Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE says:

“The Graduate Engineering Engagement Programme is a vital part of our proactive work to bring diverse talent into engineering roles and we welcome the support of engineering employers in sharing best practice and promoting inclusion in the workplace. We continue to strive for greater diversity in the engineering profession and to advance engineering’s contribution to an inclusive economy that truly works for everyone.”

Advertisement

Student guide to post-16 qualification results: summer 2020
Resources
A guide for those receiving qualification results in England this summ
Your results, what next? Understanding your qualifications grades this summer
Resources
Exams and assessments were cancelled this year due to coronavirus (COV
Letter to Heads of centre - Summer 2020 results
Resources
Open letter to Heads of centre in preparation for the Summer 2020 resu

GEEP participant Damilola Fari-Arole, who is now a Systems and RAM Engineer at Network Rail, says:

“The support I received from attending the programme was incredibly beneficial in my applications and interview processes. The programme gave me an opportunity to expand my network within the industry and gain valuable insight into some of the top engineering firms — allowing me to make informed choices when applying for roles in the industry.

“Through GEEP, I eventually secured a graduate engineering job in Network Rail. I would highly recommend GEEP to engineering students and recent graduates who are looking to gain engineering opportunities, but also would encourage engineering firms alike, to get involved to access and attract top emerging talent into the industry.”

Read more about Damilola's experience here

Notes for Editors

The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.

In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

What we do

TALENT & DIVERSITY

We’re growing talent by training, supporting, mentoring and funding the most talented and creative researchers, innovators and leaders from across the engineering profession.

We’re developing skills for the future by identifying the challenges of an ever-changing world and developing the skills and approaches we need to build a resilient and diverse engineering profession.

INNOVATION

We’re driving innovation by investing in some of the country’s most creative and exciting engineering ideas and businesses.

We’re building global partnerships that bring the world’s best engineers from industry, entrepreneurship and academia together to collaborate on creative innovations that address the greatest global challenges of our age.

POLICY & ENGAGEMENT

We’re influencing policy through the National Engineering Policy Centre – providing independent expert support to policymakers on issues of importance.

We’re engaging the public by opening their eyes to the wonders of engineering and inspiring young people to become the next generation of engineers.

For more information please contact: Victoria Runcie at the Royal Academy of Engineering Tel. 0207 766 0620; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Flu vaccination in schools
Resources
Flu vaccination guidance and resources for schools.DocumentsFlu vaccin
Coronavirus (COVID-19): assessment processes for selective school admissions
Resources
Guidance on entry testing for admission to state-funded selective scho
16 to 19 funding: 16 to 19 tuition fund
Resources
Additional funding for one-year for schools, colleges and other 16 to
Coronavirus (COVID-19): changes to faith school admission arrangements
Resources
Guidance on changes to faith oversubscription criteria in faith school
Project Academy for Sellafield Prospectus 2020/21
Resources
Information on the higher education and training opportunities availab
SLC Supplier Spend June 2020
Resources
As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it
Preparing public transport for post-pandemic boarding
Resources
A major retrofit of public transport for infection control is underwa
Interactive post-16 school census tool
Resources
An interactive tool to help schools and academies submit an accurate a
The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about The Coo
Student guide to post-16 qualification results: summer 2020
Resources
A guide for those receiving qualification results in England this summ
Your results, what next? Understanding your qualifications grades this summer
Resources
Exams and assessments were cancelled this year due to coronavirus (COV
Letter to Heads of centre - Summer 2020 results
Resources
Open letter to Heads of centre in preparation for the Summer 2020 resu

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: Applications invited for third wave of Technical Teaching Fellowships 1 hour 43 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 46 minutes ago

Technical Teaching Fellowships audio 2020 Stephen Mariadas

Technical Teaching Fellowships audio 2020...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 46 minutes ago

Technical Teaching Fellowships audio 2020 James Maltby

Technical Teaching Fellowships audio 2020 James...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4792)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page