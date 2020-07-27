Open letter to Heads of centre in preparation for the Summer 2020 results.

Documents

Letter to Heads of centre - Summer 2020 results

PDF, 137KB, 6 pages

Letter to Heads of centre - Summer 2020 results

HTML

Details

Correspondence to Heads of centre regarding the process for awarding results in Summer 2020 along with information and resources available.

Advertisement

Student guide to post-16 qualification results: summer 2020
Resources
A guide for those receiving qualification results in England this summ
Your results, what next? Understanding your qualifications grades this summer
Resources
Exams and assessments were cancelled this year due to coronavirus (COV
Strong results so far for Academy programme to enhance diversity of the UK engineering workforce
Resources
An award-winning Royal Academy of Engineering programme to boost the

Published 27 July 2020