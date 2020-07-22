An article which looks at how parents in Great Britain have been trying to balance caring for their children with working from home.

Documents

Parenting under lockdown

https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/parentingunderlockdown

Details

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Advertisement

Academies consolidated annual report and accounts: 2018 to 2019
Resources
Report on academy school sector expenditure and performance for the ye
Hillyfield Primary Academy
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission referral decision about Hillyfie
ESFA Update: 22 July 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A

Published 22 July 2020