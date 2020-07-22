Sets out the common standard for the provision of assurance in relation to funding of post-16 providers. Includes guidance on the annual assurance arrangements for sixth-form and further education colleges and their auditors, and provides information on the requirements for independent training providers.

Post-16 audit code of practice 2019 to 2020

PDF, 605KB, 43 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Regularity self-assessment questionnaire 2019 to 2020

ODT, 27.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Post-16 audit code of practice

The post-16 audit code of practice sets out Education and Skills Funding Agency’s (ESFA’s) assurance and accountability requirements for post-16 providers, including sixth-form and further education colleges, and provides information on the requirements for independent training providers (ITPs).

Providers must read the audit code alongside any agreements setting out the conditions of funding, including their grant funding agreements and contracts with ESFA.

This version of the post-16 audit code of practice is relevant for all periods commencing on or after 1 August 2019.

Regularity self-assessment questionnaire

Sixth-form and further education colleges must complete this self-assessment questionnaire, signed by the accounting officer and chair of governors, and pass it to their external auditor to help inform the regularity assurance engagement.

