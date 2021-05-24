Find out what you'll need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak to maintain provision.
Further education COVID-19 operational guidance
Annex A: health and safety risk assessment
What to do if a student is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19)
This guidance is for:
- post-16 further education (FE) providers
- FE colleges
- sixth form colleges
- other FE providers
Last updated 24 May 2021 + show all updates
We have converted the guidance to HTML to make it easier to read. We have not changed any of the guidance from the update on 10 May.
We have updated the guidance in line with Step 3 of the roadmap, including information on face coverings, educational visits, extra-curricular activity and Ofsted inspection. We have also added further guidance on domestic residential educational visits and a section on transitional activities.
We have updated the information in the operational guidance on face coverings, educational visits and inspections. We have also removed out of date information in the exams and assessment section.
We have updated our guidance to reflect the DHSC announcement that a confirmatory PCR test is required following a positive LFD test result in England.
We have updated the operational guidance to set out our expectations for the summer term in line with the coronavirus (COVID-19) roadmap steps. We have also added new information on extra-curricular activity, sports activities and educational day, residential and international visits.
Updated the FE coronavirus (COVID-19) operational guidance to remove references to 8 March and convert it to HTML to make it more accessible.
Updated FE operational guidance on face coverings and on Ofsted inspections to bring in line with Ofsted guidance.
Updates to the FE operational guidance to include changes to the sections on physical activity and sports, support for students who are unable to access remote digital education to include information on requesting free data and the 16 to 19 tuition fund. We have also updated the examinations and assessments section to reflect the announcement last week about awarding qualifications in 2021.
Added the 'Further education coronavirus (COVID-19) operational guidance' which explains the actions FE colleges and providers will need to take from 8 March.
Added 'Further education guidance for operation during the national lockdown: January 2021' and removed 'Further education guidance for restricting attendance during the national lockdown'.
Guidance updated following the Public Health England statement on daily contact testing and to add information on supporting students with special educational needs in special post-16 institutions.
Added information about updates coming shortly.
We have updated the monitoring attendance section to reflect that colleges should now resume completing the educational settings status form.
Added guidance for further education providers on restricting attendance and other actions to be followed during the national lockdown.
Updated information on pregnant employees.
Added new information on tier 4 restrictions and coronavirus (COVID-19) asymptomatic testing in colleges.
We have updated the information on remote education and added new information about publishing your remote education offer. We have also changed the isolation period from 14 days to 10 days from the day after the individual tested positive. We have also updated the action list self-isolation information to 10 days from the day after contact with the individual tested positive (from 14 days).
Updated guidance on ensuring access to education on-site for students who need it, the expectations for education provided remotely, examinations and assessments, qualification achievement rates and inspections.
Updated the information for clinically extremely vulnerable staff and students.
Updated guidance on the appropriate use of face coverings outside of the teaching and learning environment, safe behaviour off-site, residential providers and managing national and local restrictions. Removed the supplier relief guidance as that ended on 31 October.
Updated guidance to reflect the most recent information, including the New National Restrictions which came into force on Thursday 5 November.
Updated guidance on local outbreaks and shielding or self-isolation.
Added information for colleges on reporting actual or suspected cases through the education setting status form.
Updated the section on managing confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and what to do if a student is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Added updated version of 'What to do if a student is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19)'.
Added 'What to do if a student is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19)'.
We have updated content on implementing risk assessments, face coverings, ventilation, managing confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), managing local outbreaks, public transport, music, performing arts and physical activity, remote and blended learning, health and safety and equalities duties, educational visits, the 16 to 19 tuition support fund and funding audits.
Added guidance on supporting vulnerable young people and specific advice for learners with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to 'What FE colleges and providers will need to do from the start of the 2020 autumn term'.
Updated guidance on what FE colleges and providers will need to do from the start of the 2020 autumn term to confirm that from 13 July, providers can welcome back priority 19+ learners.
We have added guidance on what FE colleges and providers will need to do from the start of the 2020 autumn term.
We have updated the wording to reflect the changes following publication of PPN 04/20 effective from 1 July to 31 October 2020. PPN 04/20 updates and builds on provision in PPN 02/20 that expires on 30 June 2020. The changes are minor and include transition planning.
We have added additional wording to clarify that we would not normally expect adults to be included in the cohort returning to on-site delivery from 15 June and that providers can offer all learners under 19 years old a face-to-face meeting before the end of term, where it would be beneficial. We have also added information on the date traineeship flexibilities run from, supported internships, awarding of vocational qualifications and additional case studies in the toolkit for engaging vulnerable young people.
Updated guidance to provide further information to plan for wider opening, including clarification on the total proportion of learners from eligible cohorts that should be in education settings at any one time.
Guidance updated to provide further information to plan for wider opening, including what to consider and steps to take when planning increased attendance. Other updates include vulnerable young people, safeguarding and mental health support.
Added Procurement Policy Notice (PPN) 02/20: Supplier relief due to COVID-19 – additional post 16 educational sector guidance.
Updated to include new sections on high needs funding for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and traineeship flexibilities. It also includes updates on functional skills flexibility in apprenticeships and acceptance of confirmation emails for qualification achievement from awarding organisations.
Updated to signpost to other recent publications including free school meals guidance and support for young people who are unable to access remote education. Also, updated information on governance arrangements and provision around the European Social Fund (ESF).
Updated with latest guidance.
First published.