These statistics provide information on graduate, postgraduate and non-graduate employment rates and earnings for England.

From 7 May 2020, the Department for Education will be publishing the ‘Graduate labour market statistics: 2019’ on a new statistics platform, Explore Education Statistics (EES)

The statistics set out a breakdown of employment rates, unemployment rates and gross median annual earnings by different age groups and by undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

We consulted on the content and frequency of future releases. Following user feedback we consolidated this information into a single annual publication.

The publication includes a breakdown of graduate outcomes by different subcategories, such as gender.

Read information on the methodology behind these publications.

We’d welcome your feedback on the content or format of these experimental statistics.

Higher education analysis

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Documents