These statistics provide information on graduate, postgraduate and non-graduate employment rates and earnings for England.
From 7 May 2020, the Department for Education will be publishing the ‘Graduate labour market statistics: 2019’ on a new statistics platform, Explore Education Statistics (EES)
The statistics set out a breakdown of employment rates, unemployment rates and gross median annual earnings by different age groups and by undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.
We consulted on the content and frequency of future releases. Following user feedback we consolidated this information into a single annual publication.
The publication includes a breakdown of graduate outcomes by different subcategories, such as gender.
Read information on the methodology behind these publications.
We’d welcome your feedback on the content or format of these experimental statistics.
Higher education analysis
Documents
Graduate labour market statistics: 2018
- Official Statistics
Graduate labour market statistics: 2017
- Official Statistics
Graduate labour market statistics: 2016
- Official Statistics
Graduate labour market statistics: 2015
- Official Statistics
Graduate labour market statistics: April to June 2015
- Official Statistics
Graduate labour market statistics: January to March 2015
- Official Statistics
Graduate labour market statistics: October to December 2014
- Official Statistics
Graduate labour market statistics: July to September 2014
- Official Statistics
Last updated 7 May 2020 + show all updates
Added 'Graduate labour market statistics: 2018'.
Added 'Graduate labour market statistics: 2017'.
Added 'Graduate labour market statistics: 2016'.
Added Graduate labour market statistics: 2015.
Added link to consultation on content and frequency of future releases.
Added statistics for April to June 2015.
First published.
