Details of the 2020 to 2021 funding system for the AEB and 16 to 18 traineeships

Documents

Adult education budget (AEB): funding rates and formula 2020 to 2021

PDF, 428KB, 26 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Version 4: January 2021

This version includes changes to the 2020 to 2021 version 3 document which we published in September 2020. This document describes the how we will fund the new level 3 adult offer for starts from April 2021, and how you should record traineeships funded under the 2020 traineeship procurement for starts from February 2021. The rules apply to all providers of education and training who receive AEB funding from the Secretary of State for Education acting through the ESFA.

This document sets out the details of the 2020 to 2021 ESFA funding system used to fund activity paid for from the adult education budget (AEB) and 16 to 18 traineeships.

This document covers 2020 to 2021 and is our current advice for the funding year. We know that providers are working through exceptional circumstances due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). We may publish further updates about the impact of COVID-19 on our funding rates and formulas as these become clear. We will tell you about any changes in the ESFA update.

If you have a specific query about a section or paragraph in the funding rates and formulas, please contact us using our online enquiry form or speak to your territorial lead contact.

Published 6 May 2020
Last updated 28 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated the ESFA Funded Adult Education Budget Funding Rates and Formula 2020 to 2021.

  2. We have updated the ESFA Funded Adult Education Budget Funding Rates and Formula 2020 to 2021

  3. We have updated the AEB Funding Rates and Formula 2020 to 2021 to explain how we will fund the high value courses for school and college leavers: a one year offer for 18 and 19-year-olds (paragraph 61 onwards)

  4. First published.

    CITB annual report and accounts 2019 to 2020
    Resources
    Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) annual report and accounts
    Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Frances North
    Resources
    Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do
    Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Gemma Beckett
    Resources
    Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc