The standards that school and childcare providers must meet for the learning, development and care of children from birth to 5.
Early years foundation stage: coronavirus disapplications
Statutory framework for the early years foundation stage
The framework:
You should also read Early years foundation stage: coronavirus disapplications alongside this guidance.
- sets the standards that all early years providers must meet to ensure that children learn and develop well
- ensures children are kept healthy and safe
- ensures that children have the knowledge and skills they need to start school
This statutory framework is for:
- school leaders
- school staff
- childcare providers
- childminders
It relates to:
- local authority-maintained schools
- non-maintained schools (schools not maintained by a local authority)
- independent schools
- academies and free schools
- nurseries
- private nursery schools
- pre-schools/playgroups
- childminding
Statutory guidance is issued by law; you must follow it unless there’s a good reason not to do so.
The EYFS framework published on 3 March 2017 came into force on 3 April 2017.
Supporting material is available on the Foundation Years website.
