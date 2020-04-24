Statutory guidance on how schools should organise and run their pupil admissions appeals.
School admissions appeals code
Changes to the admission appeals regulations during the coronavirus outbreak
This statutory guidance is for:
- headteachers and school leaders
- school staff
- governing bodies
- local authorities
- admission authorities of maintained schools as defined in section 88(1) (a) and (b) of the School Standards and Framework Act (SSFA) 1998
- schools adjudicators
- admission appeal panels
It applies to:
- local-authority-maintained schools
- academies and free schools
It explains:
- the statutory basis for the school admission appeals code
- how schools should conduct appeal hearings with regard to:
- constitution of appeal panels
- reaching decisions on appeals
- infant class size appeals
- further appeals and complaints about appeals
- appeals by governing bodies against local authority decisions to admit twice-excluded children
- the role of the local government ombudsman
- complaints about appeal panels
You should read it alongside the ‘School admissions code’.
We also have non-statutory advice on school admission appeals for:
- parents and guardians
- admission authorities
- clerks and panel members
Last updated 24 April 2020 + show all updates
Added guidance about the changes to the admission appeals regulations during the coronavirus outbreak.
First published.
