Statutory guidance on how schools should organise and run their pupil admissions appeals.

Documents

School admissions appeals code

Ref: DFE-57508-2012PDF, 637KB, 29 pages

Changes to the admission appeals regulations during the coronavirus outbreak

HTML

Details

This statutory guidance is for:

  • headteachers and school leaders
  • school staff
  • governing bodies
  • local authorities
  • admission authorities of maintained schools as defined in section 88(1) (a) and (b) of the School Standards and Framework Act (SSFA) 1998
  • schools adjudicators
  • admission appeal panels

It applies to:

It explains:

  • the statutory basis for the school admission appeals code
  • how schools should conduct appeal hearings with regard to:
    • constitution of appeal panels
    • reaching decisions on appeals
    • infant class size appeals
    • further appeals and complaints about appeals
  • appeals by governing bodies against local authority decisions to admit twice-excluded children
  • the role of the local government ombudsman
  • complaints about appeal panels

You should read it alongside the ‘School admissions code’.

We also have non-statutory advice on school admission appeals for:

  • parents and guardians
  • admission authorities
  • clerks and panel members
Published 1 February 2012
Last updated 24 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added guidance about the changes to the admission appeals regulations during the coronavirus outbreak.

  2. First published.

