School admissions appeals code

Statutory guidance on how schools should organise and run their pupil admissions appeals.

This statutory guidance is for:

headteachers and school leaders

school staff

governing bodies

local authorities

admission authorities of maintained schools as defined in section 88(1) (a) and (b) of the School Standards and Framework Act ( SSFA ) 1998

) 1998 schools adjudicators

admission appeal panels

It applies to:

local-authority-maintained schools

academies and free schools

It explains:

the statutory basis for the school admission appeals code

how schools should conduct appeal hearings with regard to: constitution of appeal panels reaching decisions on appeals infant class size appeals further appeals and complaints about appeals

appeals by governing bodies against local authority decisions to admit twice-excluded children

the role of the local government ombudsman

complaints about appeal panels

You should read it alongside the ‘School admissions code’.

We also have non-statutory advice on school admission appeals for: