Providing apprenticeships during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Details
Find out how apprenticeships will continue during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Added an extension to IfATE discretions and flexibilities to end-point assessment.

Removed the apprentices on furlough section as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has ended.

Removed the section on temporary flexibility permitting end-point assessment prior to FSQ achievement as it has ended.

Providing apprenticeships during the COVID-19 pandemic

Details

This guidance is for:

  • apprenticeship providers
  • employers
  • assessment organisations
  • apprentices

It describes:

  • the temporary flexibilities which have been applied during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
  • how and when apprentices can safely train and take assessments in the workplace, educational and assessment settings

Published 23 March 2020
Last updated 19 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added an extension to IfATE discretions and flexibilities to end-point assessment. Removed the apprentices on furlough section as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has ended. Removed the section on temporary flexibility permitting end-point assessment prior to FSQ achievement as it has ended.

  2. Updated to reflect the change in the return to the workplace which will apply to apprentices as part of Step 4 of the roadmap; updated links and references to the redundancy support service for apprentices; updated to reflect ending of flexibility permitting end-point assessment prior to functional skills qualification achievement; and updated to reflect an extension of the temporary policy on suspending the requirement for Level 2 apprentices to attempt Level 2 functional skills assessment.

  3. Updated as from 17 May all apprentices in higher education can return to in-person teaching and learning.

  4. Added information to confirm all apprentices in HE can return to in-person teaching and learning no earlier than 17 May. Amended a date in the functional skills qualification section. Removed out-of-date information on the exam support service.

  5. Converted to HTML and updated guidance to reflect the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and remove advice relating to pre-March 8 2021.

  6. Updated to show eligible apprentices can now start their EPA before they achieve their functional skills qualifications, if they have been prevented from doing so by coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

  7. Updated the 'Providing apprenticeships during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak' document.

  8. Added a new version of 'Providing apprenticeships during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak' with updated information on face-to-face training and when to consider a break in an apprenticeship.

  9. Added guidance on remote provision following the new national restrictions and end-point assessment. Updated guidance on ‘Training and assessment in the workplace and educational settings’.

  10. Updated to incorporate guidance on tier 4 and phased returns.

  11. We have added information about managing national and local restrictions. This guidance makes it clear that apprenticeship training and assessment can continue to be delivered under national restrictions and all local restriction tiers.

