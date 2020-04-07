Information for parents and carers about the closure of schools and other educational settings following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Documents

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Closure of educational settings: information for parents and carers

HTML

Details

Information for parents and carers of children at registered childcare providers (including nurseries and childminders), primary and secondary schools and further education colleges. This is for both state-funded and independent schools.

This document will be updated as we have further information available.

Published 19 March 2020
Last updated 7 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added information about the Easter holidays. Updated information about exams, and resources and support.

  2. Added section on parental support for keeping children safe online.

  3. Added additional questions about closed schools, leaving children unattended and free school meals, and updated the question about exams.

  4. First published.

    Advertisement

    Consultation on L7 Senior Leader Occupational Standard
    Resources
    On 26Â February 2020, the Secretary of State for Education asked the I
    Coronavirus and social relationships and support for vulnerable groups
    Resources
    This release will build upon the latest social capital release focussi
    Sellafield Ltd Apprentice Recruitment
    Resources
    Update on Sellafield Ltd apprenticeship interviews for this year. Appr