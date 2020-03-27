Results of the 2019 Civil Service People Survey, looking at experiences and levels of engagement of staff working at Ofqual.
People Survey Headline Results 2019 - Ofqual
The 11th annual Civil Service People Survey was conducted in October 2019.
211 people working at Ofqual participated in the survey, with an overall response rate of 93%.
