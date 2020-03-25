Referral forms for an allegation of serious misconduct by a teacher.

Documents

Teacher misconduct referral form for use by employers

MS Word Document, 71.6KB

Teacher misconduct referral form for use by members of the public

MS Word Document, 69.9KB

Details

These forms are for employers (including employment or supply agencies) and members of the public who wish to refer an allegation of serious misconduct by a teacher in England.

Published 2 June 2014
Last updated 25 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated forms for members of the public and employers with amended contact details.

  2. Updated address details.

  3. Updated contact details for the Teacher Misconduct Unit.

  4. These 2 forms replace the previous referral form. There are now 2 different forms: one for employers and one for members of the public.

  5. First published.

