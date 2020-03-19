For teachers to report assessment outcomes for pupils working below the standard of national curriculum assessments (commonly called SATs) at the end of KS2.
Documents
Pre-key stage 2: pupils working below the national curriculum assessment standard for the 2019/20 academic year onwards
Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-525-5, STA/20/8542/ePDF, 499KB, 14 pages
Details
Pre-key stage standards are for pupils who are working below the overall standard of national curriculum assessments, but who are engaged in subject-specific study.
Pre-key stage 2 standards for the 2019/20 academic year onwards
Teachers must use these standards to make statutory teacher assessment judgements at the end of key stage 2 for pupils who are working below the national curriculum tests and teacher assessment frameworks, and engaged in subject-specific study.
If a pupil is working below these standards, teachers should assess using the engagement model from the 2020/21 academic year.
Comparability over time
Judgements made against these pre-key stage standards (since 2018/19) will not be directly comparable to those made up to 2017/18 against the interim pre-key stage standards and P scales.
Pre-key stage standards information video
You can view the pre-key stage standards information video below. It provides details about the pre-key stage standards and explains how they should be used.Published 10 September 2018
Last updated 19 March 2020 + show all updates
Updated for use from the 2019/20 academic year onwards.
First published.
Advertisement