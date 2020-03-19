Employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates broken down by subject studied and graduate characteristics.

Documents

Pre-release access list

HTML

Details

The longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) data includes information from the:

  • Department for Education
  • Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs

This release uses LEO data to look at employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates from English HE providers 1, 3, 5 and 10 years after graduation.

The outcomes are categorised by subject studied and graduate characteristics. They update previously published figures by including data for the 2017 to 2018 tax year.

This publication also includes separate tables showing outcomes for EU and overseas students.

