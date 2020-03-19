List of schools by EBacc language entry

A list of mainstream state-funded schools and their English Baccalaureate (EBacc) language entry.

Documents

Details

These lists show the percentage of pupils entering an EBacc language at key stage 4, in 2019 and 2018.

Schools and parents can use these lists to compare their school against other schools in England.

The methodology document explains what information is included in the lists, along with the source of the data, and the methodology used to produce the figures.

The government’s ambition is for:

75% of pupils to study EBacc subjects at GCSE by 2022

subjects at GCSE by 2022 90% of pupils to study EBacc subjects at GCSE by 2025

This information is useful for:

school leaders

teachers

school careers advisors

pupils and parents

The list also gives the percentage of disadvantaged pupils at key stage 4 for each school. EBacc language entry is lower for disadvantaged pupils on average.

University technical colleges, studio schools and further education colleges with provision for pupils aged 14 to 16 are not included in the list. This is because they provide a specialist technical and professional education and are not expected to offer the same levels of EBacc language entry.

Check the school performance tables for information about a school’s broader performance, including Ofsted inspection outcomes and EBacc average point score.