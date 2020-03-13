Get support from your local computing hub

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Computing hubs offer local, tailored support to schools and colleges, to improve the teaching of computing and increase participation in computer science.

What you can get

The National Centre for Computing Education offers:

support from your local computing hub to access primary and secondary continuing professional development ( CPD ) opportunities, including a development programme designed to support teachers who want to improve their knowledge of computer science to confidently teach it at GCSE level

) opportunities, including a development programme designed to support teachers who want to improve their knowledge of computer science to confidently teach it at level access to free, quality-assured resources aligned to the computing curriculum at key stages 1 to 4

training and resources for A level teachers and students through the Isaac Computer Science programme

local level school-to-school support from subject matter experts and through a network of Computing at School ( CAS ) teachers can share expertise, resources and best practice

Who can get support

The programme to help improve the delivery of computing is open to all state-funded schools and colleges in England.

Key stages 1 and 2:

Key stages 3 and 4:

schools and colleges that are not currently offering GCSE computer science, or those which are based in local authority districts 5 or 6 ( PDF , 107KB, 4 pages), are eligible for fully funded support from a subject expert

Where to find a computing hub

There are 34 computing hubs in England.

Find your local computing hub and contact them directly.

What it costs

The support offered to schools by computing hubs is free of charge for eligible teachers, or at reduced cost, and is funded by the Department for Education.

All resources and online CPD are available at no cost to any teacher.

Bursaries are available for eligible primary and secondary teachers to support participation in CPD .

Find out more

Create a STEM learning account to find out more about the National Centre for Computing Education’s Teach Computing and its offer for schools, including face-to-face CPD , online training, and free online resources.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc Resources A financial health notice to improve issued to Vision West Nottinghams Resources A financial health notice to improve issued to Coventry College by the