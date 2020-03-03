Statistics and analysis on statements of special educational needs (SEN) and education, health and care (EHC) plans in England.
This publication includes information on:
- the number of EHC plans in place in January 2019
- the number of EHC plans made for the first time during the 2018 calendar year
- the number and percentage of EHC plans that were issued within 20 weeks
- progress transferring statements of SEN to EHC plans
It is based on the statutory SEN2 data collection.
Published 30 May 2019
Last updated 3 March 2020
Figures for 'Statements or EHC plans transferred or discontinued' have been revised in Table 2 of the 'National and local authority tables'.
First published.
