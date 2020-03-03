Statistics and analysis on statements of special educational needs (SEN) and education, health and care (EHC) plans in England.

This publication includes information on:

the number of EHC plans in place in January 2019

plans in place in January 2019 the number of EHC plans made for the first time during the 2018 calendar year

plans made for the first time during the 2018 calendar year the number and percentage of EHC plans that were issued within 20 weeks

plans that were issued within 20 weeks progress transferring statements of SEN to EHC plans

It is based on the statutory SEN2 data collection.

School census statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone: Sean Gibson 01325 340 987

3 March 2020 Figures for 'Statements or EHC plans transferred or discontinued' have been revised in Table 2 of the 'National and local authority tables'. 30 May 2019 First published.