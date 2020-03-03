Statistics and analysis on statements of special educational needs (SEN) and education, health and care (EHC) plans in England.

Documents

Main text

PDF, 581KB, 12 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

National and local authority tables

ODS, 454KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

National and local authority tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 486KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Technical document

PDF, 551KB, 18 pages

Pre release access list

HTML

Details

This publication includes information on:

  • the number of EHC plans in place in January 2019
  • the number of EHC plans made for the first time during the 2018 calendar year
  • the number and percentage of EHC plans that were issued within 20 weeks
  • progress transferring statements of SEN to EHC plans

It is based on the statutory SEN2 data collection.

School census statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone: Sean Gibson 01325 340 987

Published 30 May 2019
Last updated 3 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Figures for 'Statements or EHC plans transferred or discontinued' have been revised in Table 2 of the 'National and local authority tables'.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    Conduct during Ofsted inspections
    Resources
    Guidance on the conduct of Ofsted inspectors and Ofsted's expectations
    Working and workless households in the UK: October to December 2019
    Resources
    The economic status of households in the UK and the people living in t
    Qualifications and destinations of Northern Ireland school leavers 2018-19
    Resources
    This statistical release presents an analysis of GCSE and A level exam