Information for parents about the statutory multiplication tables check, taking place in June 2020.
Documents
Multiplication tables check: information for parents
Multiplication tables check: information for parents (text version)
Details
This leaflet is for schools to use with parents when explaining what the multiplication tables check is.
It includes information about:
- why schools are doing the check
- what happens during the check
- access arrangements
- how the results data is used
We will publish further guidance and videos for schools at the end of March.
