Resources to help participating organisations administer the survey which runs from 9 March to 26 June 2020.
Documents
Learner satisfaction survey guidance
Ref: DfE-00054-2020PDF, 126KB, 16 pages
Sample size calculator
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 34.2KB
Hyperlink to the learner satisfaction survey with your college or provider survey
HTML
Using smart phones, tablets and other internet-linked devices
HTML
Details
The main guidance document explains the steps you’ll need to take, including how to use the sample size calculator.
There’s addition guidance completing the survey on a smart phone and embedding the survey using a hyperlink.
The learner satisfaction survey is an opportunity for existing learners to rate their learning or training which helps future learners make informed choices about where to study or train.Published 26 February 2014
Last updated 2 March 2020
Updated guidance for the 2020 survey and added a sample size calculator.
