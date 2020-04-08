All the contact details you'll need to get in touch with the Student Loans Company (SLC) about your student loan repayment.
Our contact centres have partially reopened after temporarily being closed. But because we have less staff available, we expect our telephone lines to be very busy. You should only call for urgent matters, not general enquiries.
If you want someone else to deal with your account on your behalf, you need to give SLC your consent.
By phone
We welcome Relay UK calls.
General repayment enquiries
England, Scotland and Northern Ireland: 0300 100 0611
Wales: 0300 100 0370
Overseas: +44 141 243 3660
Open Monday 6 April to Thursday 9 April and Tuesday 14 April to Friday 17 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm
We welcome calls in Welsh.
If you’ve paid back more student loan than you owe, phone the general repayment number.
Overpayment enquiries
If you were paid too much grant or loan
Our lines are currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We’re working hard to get the lines open as soon as possible. We know this is frustrating for you, so we really appreciate your patience and understanding.
Find out about call charges.
By post
Student Loans Company
100 Bothwell Street
Glasgow
G2 7JD
We welcome Welsh correspondence. This won’t lead to a delay in our response.
Braille and large print
If you need any of our letters, forms or guides sent to you in Braille or large print, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with:
- your address
- your Customer Reference Number
- what you need changing into Braille or large print
- for large print, include the font size and the font type you need
If something goes wrong
Most problems can be put right quickly by phoning us and speaking to one of our dedicated advisors. If we’re unable to resolve your concerns, you might want to follow our complaints process.Published 15 May 2019
