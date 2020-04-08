English

All the contact details you'll need to get in touch with the Student Loans Company (SLC) about your student loan repayment.

Our contact centres have partially reopened after temporarily being closed. But because we have less staff available, we expect our telephone lines to be very busy. You should only call for urgent matters, not general enquiries.

If you want someone else to deal with your account on your behalf, you need to give SLC your consent.

By phone

We welcome Relay UK calls.

General repayment enquiries

England, Scotland and Northern Ireland: 0300 100 0611

Wales: 0300 100 0370

Overseas: +44 141 243 3660

Open Monday 6 April to Thursday 9 April and Tuesday 14 April to Friday 17 April from 10:00am to 5:30pm



We welcome calls in Welsh.

If you’ve paid back more student loan than you owe, phone the general repayment number.

Overpayment enquiries

If you were paid too much grant or loan

Our lines are currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We’re working hard to get the lines open as soon as possible. We know this is frustrating for you, so we really appreciate your patience and understanding.



Find out about call charges.

By post

Student Loans Company

100 Bothwell Street

Glasgow

G2 7JD



We welcome Welsh correspondence. This won’t lead to a delay in our response.

Braille and large print

If you need any of our letters, forms or guides sent to you in Braille or large print, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with:

your address

your Customer Reference Number

what you need changing into Braille or large print

for large print, include the font size and the font type you need

If something goes wrong

Most problems can be put right quickly by phoning us and speaking to one of our dedicated advisors. If we’re unable to resolve your concerns, you might want to follow our complaints process.

8 April 2020 Updated contact information due to COVID-19 12 February 2020 Added translation 2 August 2019 Removal of email address 24 May 2019 Added translation 15 May 2019 First published.