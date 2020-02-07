Research into the cost and income when providing further education.
Documents
Costs and cost drivers in the further education sector
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-071-3, DFE-RR969PDF, 4.97MB, 177 pages
Costs and cost drivers in further education: data
ODS, 81.9KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Details
This research included 33 providers of further education and looked at:
- the cost of providing level 1 to 3 further education
- the division between different types of cost
- how these costs vary for different courses and provider characteristics
The spreadsheet on this page provides the data for the graphs and tables in the report.
