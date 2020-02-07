Research into the cost and income when providing further education.

Costs and cost drivers in the further education sector

This research included 33 providers of further education and looked at:

  • the cost of providing level 1 to 3 further education
  • the division between different types of cost
  • how these costs vary for different courses and provider characteristics

The spreadsheet on this page provides the data for the graphs and tables in the report.

Published 7 February 2020