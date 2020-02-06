Outcome of January 2020 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

No order made: Mr Eric Hazzard PDF , 47KB, 1 page

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher: Mr Eric Hazzard Location: Prescot, north west England Date of professional conduct panel: 27 January 2020 to 29 January 2020Outcome: No Finding

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Eric Hazzard formerly employed in Prescot, north west England.

The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Rd, Coventry CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 27 January 2020 to 29 January 2020.

The professional conduct panel did not find the case proved. This statement is published at the request of Mr Eric Hazzard.

