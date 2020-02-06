Research report evaluating the initial phase of the National College programme delivery.

Documents

National Colleges process evaluation

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-088-1 , DFE-RR964 PDF, 654KB, 107 pages

Details

This report evaluates the activities undertaken as part of the initial phase of delivery of the National College programme.

The report:

  • explores the implementation and delivery of National Colleges to date from the perspectives of key stakeholders

  • identifies factors that have helped or hindered effective implementation of National College policy

  • identifies lessons that can be learnt about how delivery can be refined or improved

Published 6 February 2020