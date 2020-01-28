Claim a payment for teaching maths or physics

Claim £2,000 after tax. (This may be subject to a small student loan deduction.)

For more information about how much money you’ll receive, visit the eligibility and payment guidance.

You can claim if you:

teach maths or physics

have a degree in maths or physics or completed initial teacher training in maths or physics – check which qualifications are eligible

teach at a state-funded secondary school in certain places – check which places are eligible

completed your initial teacher training (ITT) course in or after the 2014 to 2015 academic year

are not currently subject to formal capability proceedings or disciplinary action

The application takes around 15 to 45 minutes to complete.

Before you apply

You’ll need:

your National Insurance Number

your bank account details

your 7 digit teacher reference number – you can get this from your school, the certificate you got when you qualified, or from the teacher qualifications helpdesk

the academic year in which you completed your initial teacher training

your passport or photocard driving licence to prove your identity using GOV.UK Verify – if you’ve used GOV.UK Verify before, you’ll just need your sign-in details

Start now

