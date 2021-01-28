SLC statistic publications detailing financial support for students in further education

Advanced Learner Loans

This statistics publication series presents figures on the Advanced Learner Loans (formerly 24+ Advanced Learning Loans) paid to Further Education Providers on behalf of Further Education learners

Published 20 May 2019
Last updated 28 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added Advanced Learner Loans paid in England: AY 2020/21

  2. Added new AY 2019/2020 statistics

  3. First published.

    CITB annual report and accounts 2019 to 2020
    Resources
    Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) annual report and accounts
    Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Frances North
    Resources
    Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do
    Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Gemma Beckett
    Resources
    Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc