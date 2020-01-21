Regional labour market statistics in the UK: January 2020

Regional, local authority and Parliamentary constituency breakdowns of changes in UK employment, unemployment, economic inactivity and other employment-related statistics.

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Additional economic analysis of the latest UK labour market headline statistics and long-term trends for January 2020. Documents Labour market economic commentary: January 2020 https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/labourmarketeconomiccommentaryjanuary2020 Details Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.