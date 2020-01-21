 
Regional labour market statistics in the UK: January 2020

Regional, local authority and Parliamentary constituency breakdowns of changes in UK employment, unemployment, economic inactivity and other employment-related statistics.

Regional labour market statistics in the UK: January 2020

https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/regionallabourmarketstatisticsintheukjanuary2020

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

