Annual reports on the expenditure and performance of the academy school sector.

The academy sector annual report includes:

  • performance statistics
  • governance arrangements for the sector
  • the financial performance of the sector

Annual reports from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK.

Academy school sector in England

  1. Academies consolidated annual report and accounts: 2018 to 2019
    • Corporate report
  2. Academies consolidated annual report and accounts: 2017 to 2018
    • Corporate report
  3. Academies consolidated annual report and accounts: 2016 to 2017
    • Corporate report
  4. Academies consolidated annual report and accounts: 2015 to 2016
    • Corporate report

Academies annual reports

  1. Academies annual report: academic year 2014 to 2015
    • Corporate report
  2. Academies annual report: academic year 2013 to 2014
    • Corporate report
  3. Academies annual report: academic year 2012 to 2013
    • Corporate report
  4. Academies annual report: academic year 2011 to 2012
    • Corporate report
  5. Academies annual report 2010 to 2011
    • Policy paper
Published 6 November 2018
Last updated 22 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Academies consolidated annual report and accounts: 2018 to 2019'.

  2. Added survey to gather your thoughts on how to make SARA more useful.

  3. Added 'Academies consolidated annual report and accounts: 2017 to 2018' to collection.

  4. First published.

