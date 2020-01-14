All of the information required to participate in the UK Space Agency's SatelLife Competition 2020. The deadline for applications is 3 March 2020.

Documents

SatelLife Competition 2020: How to enter ODT , 883KB

SatelLife Competition 2020: Judging criteria PDF , 109KB, 1 page

SatelLife Competition 2020: Terms and Conditions PDF , 706KB, 3 pages

Details

The UK Space Agency is offering young people expert advice for their ideas of how satellites could improve life on Earth and a share of a £50,000 prize.

