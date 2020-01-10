Report on apprentices’ pay, earnings and whether or not they received the minimum wage.

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Great Britain report PDF , 1.15MB, 69 pages

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: England report PDF , 1.11MB, 70 pages

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Scotland report PDF , 928KB, 67 pages

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Wales report PDF , 1.13MB, 67 pages

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: technical report PDF , 819KB, 64 pages

The survey explores the working arrangements and earnings that apprentices received during 2018 to 2019. The survey included almost 10,000 telephone interviews with apprentices enrolled on a course in Great Britain.

The report provides statistics on apprentices’:

working arrangements

basic hourly rate of pay

total earnings (including overtime, tips and bonuses)

compliance of earnings with the apprenticeship national minimum wage (NMW)

As well as headline figures provided at Great Britain level, the report shows how findings differ according to:

country

framework

apprenticeship level

age

gender

The page includes a technical report and supplementary tables.

