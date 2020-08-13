 
Agreement between an employer and the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA)

Employer agreement with the ESFA to pay training providers to carry out apprenticeship training.

ESFA Apprenticeship Agreement for Employers (for use of the Apprenticeship Service to access funded apprenticeship training) 9 January 2020

Guidance notes for the agreement between an employer and ESFA

ESFA Apprenticeship Agreement for Employers (for use of the Apprenticeship Service to access funded apprenticeship training) 20 August 2020

Summary of Changes to the ESFA Apprenticeship Agreement for Employers 20 August 2020

There are two versions of the ESFA Apprenticeship Agreement for Employers. Both agreements set out the terms for use of the apprenticeship service for employers who wish to access funding through the Apprenticeship Service.

Employers who wish to access funding through the Apprenticeship Service must create an Apprenticeship Service Account. Employers can view and accept the agreement in their account.

The version dated 9 January 2020 is for employers who created an apprenticeship service account between 9 January 2020 and 20 August 2020. These employers only need to accept the 20 August variation if they want to access incentive payments for hiring a new apprentice.

The 20 August 2020 version is a new agreement, available to employers who either:• accepted their current (expiring) agreement before 9 January 2020 • are new to apprenticeships from 20 August 2020

It includes additional clauses to do with accessing the incentive payments for hiring a new apprentice. There are no other changes.

Published 9 January 2020 
Last updated 13 August 2020

  1. Updated agreement to include Incentive Payments for Hiring a New Apprentice.

  2. First published.

