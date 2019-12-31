Policy paper: National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage: government response to the Low Pay Commission’s Autumn 2019 recommendations

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

How to resolve AdBlock issue?

The government's response to the Low Pay Commission’s recommendations on National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates.

Documents

Details

The Low Pay Commission (LPC) has recommended that the hourly rates should increase in April 2020:

from £8.21 to £8.72 for workers aged 25 and over (the National Living Wage)

from £7.70 to £8.20 for 21 to 24 year olds

from £6.15 to £6.45 for 18 to 20 year olds

from £4.35 to £4.55 for 16 to 17 year olds

from £3.90 to £4.15 for apprentices aged under 19 or in the first year of their apprenticeship

The government accepts these recommendations, and this document sets out its response.

See the LPC recommendations.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page