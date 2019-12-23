Intensive Personalised Employment Support is one-to-one support and training to help you into work if you have a disability or health condition.

To apply you must:

have a disability or health condition that affects the work you can do

be unemployed

be between school leaving age and State Pension age

be a UK resident living in England or Wales

What you’ll get

You’ll get a dedicated support worker to help you:

identify what work you’re able to do

match your skills to work that’s available

get training to help you find work

build a personal support network

manage work around your specific disability or health condition

support you during your first 6 months of work

You’ll usually get Intensive Personalised Employment Support for 15 months. You can get an additional 6 months of on-the-job support if you find employment.

How to apply

Ask your work coach if you’re eligible.

If you don’t have a work coach, go to your local Jobcentre Plus and ask to speak to a work coach about Intensive Personalised Employment Support.

