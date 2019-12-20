A financial notice to improve issued to Teddington School by the Education & Skills Funding Agency.
Documents
Financial notice to improve: Teddington School
PDF, 171KB, 5 pages
Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: Teddington School
PDF, 84.6KB, 2 pages
Details
This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Teddington School.
On 1 December 2019, Teddington School joined the Bourne Education Trust. As the funding agreement with Teddington School has been terminated, the conditions of the FNtI no longer apply and this FNtI is now closed.
