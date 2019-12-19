List of designated rural primary schools in England.

This is the latest list of local authority-maintained primary schools in England that the Secretary of State has designated as rural under the Designation of Rural Primary Schools (England) Order 2019.

The list reflects schools in England on and from 13 December 2019.

Local authorities or governing bodies proposing to close a school should use this list to confirm whether or not it is rural.

The Department for Education ( DfE ) uses the Office for National Statistics’ rural and urban area classification to identify rural schools as being located in:

towns and fringe areas

villages or hamlets

isolated dwellings

The Designation of Rural Primary Schools (England) Order 2019 will come into force on 27 December 2019.

19 December 2019 Updated list of designated rural primary schools in England for 2019. 17 December 2018 Updated list of rural primary schools for 2018. 19 December 2017 Updated with 2017 data. 3 October 2016 Amended the date when the Designation of Rural Primary Schools (England) 2016 Order will come into force. 3 October 2016 Replaced the 2015 list with the 2016 list. 2 October 2015 Replaced the 2014 list with the 2015 list. 30 September 2014 First published.