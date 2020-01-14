England's PISA 2018 results, with an international comparison of reading, maths and science performance of 15-year-old pupils.
PISA 2018: national report for England
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-075-1, DFE-RR961PDF, 5.77MB, 245 pages
PISA 2018: executive summary
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-075-1, DFE-RR961PDF, 349KB, 7 pages
PISA 2018: national report for England – chapter data tables
ODS, 2.51MB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
PISA 2018: national report for England – appendix data tables
ODS, 212KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) is a survey of the educational performance of 15-year-old pupils organised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
The report provides analysis of the PISA 2018 findings for England and compares England’s performance to almost 80 other countries.
