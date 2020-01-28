We give additional payments to some teachers to encourage them to stay in the profession. Check the rules for who can claim and how payments are made.

Teachers: claim back your student loan repayments - eligibility and payment details

Claim a payment for teaching maths or physics - eligibility and payment details

These payments aim to increase recruitment and retention of teachers.

Teachers: claim back your student loan repayments

Claim a payment for teaching maths or physics

You do not need to read this guidance to make a claim. We will work out whether you can get the payment based on the answers you give when claiming.

Published 5 November 2019
Last updated 28 January 2020

  1. Added a link to claim a payment for teaching maths or physics.

  2. Added eligibility and payment details for claim a payment for teaching maths or physics.

  3. First published.

