A training bursary guide for schools and ITT providers.

Initial teacher training bursaries funding manual: 2020 to 2021 academic year

Initial teacher training bursaries funding manual: 2019 to 2020 academic year

Initial teacher training bursaries funding manual: 2018 to 2019 academic year

Initial teacher training bursaries funding manual: 2017 to 2018 academic year

These funding guides provide information to schools and ITT providers on:

  • bursary and scholarship rates
  • subject, qualification and candidate eligibility
  • how payments are made
  • assurance procedures

The Department for Education funds training bursaries and scholarships for trainees on eligible ITT courses in England.

Bursary amounts will vary depending on:

  • teaching subject
  • degree class
  • highest relevant academic qualification

Scholarships are awarded by the relevant professional body for the subject.

ITT funding rates and guidance for schools and ITT providers are available for the following academic years:

Published 18 December 2018
Last updated 6 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the 2020 to 2021 manual to set out that trainees must also demonstrate they meet the degree standard before 30 November 2020.

  2. Added information on the maths and physics chairs programme to the 2020 to 2021 funding manual.

  3. Added the 'Initial teacher training bursaries funding manual: 2020 to 2021 academic year'.

  4. Updated 2019 to 2020 funding manual scholarship and bursary eligibility information.

  5. Updated the 2019 to 2020 funding manual 'Possession of, or eligibility for, QTS' section: teachers with qualified teaching status are not eligible to receive a training bursary. Deleted the sentence about accessing other ITT as this is not accurate.

  6. First published.

