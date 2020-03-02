Information for school leaders, early career teachers or newly qualified teachers on the Early Career Framework and the professional development package.

These documents outline the planned professional development support that newly qualified teachers ( NQTs ) will be entitled to during the first 2 years of their career from September 2020 in the north east, Greater Manchester, Bradford, Doncaster and nationally from September 2021.

Supporting NQTs

This document explains what’s in the professional development support package for NQTs which is underpinned by the Early Career Framework.

Rollout of the Early Career Framework support

This document explains:

when and where early rollout will take place

how schools can take part and how to select a provider

the changes planned to statutory induction and the statutory guidance when national rollout will take place

Early Career Framework

The professional development support package for NQTs is underpinned by the Early Career Framework. This document describes what:

the Early Career Framework is

NQTs are entitled to learn about

are entitled to learn about NQTs are entitled to learn how to do

2 March 2020 Updated 'Supporting early career teachers' and 'Rollout of Early Career Framework professional development package' to clarify what will happen during rollout. 11 October 2019 Added documents about the early rollout support package and supporting early career teachers. The information previously contained in the details section is now presented in these 2 documents. 28 June 2019 Added invitation to tender link, and updated early rollout information. 20 March 2019 Added details of market engagement events. 15 March 2019 Added 'Information about the Early Career Framework roll out'. 28 January 2019 First published.