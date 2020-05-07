Lists of local authorities seeking academy and free school proposers, and of all academies and free schools already set up.

Read the ‘Free school presumption’ document for guidance on the process for establishing new schools.

‘Local authorities seeking proposers’ contains details of all local authorities seeking proposers to establish a new academy or free school.

7 May 2020 Updated local authorities seeking proposers spreadsheets.

1 May 2020 Added updated versions of the 'Local authorities seeking proposers' files. New information includes adding a competition for Central Bedfordshire, removing 2 for Suffolk and one for Derby City Council. There is also an extension of the deadline for the Warwickshire competition.

31 March 2020 Added updated versions of the 'Local authorities seeking proposers' files. New information includes adding a competition for Warwickshire, removing 2 for Leicestershire and extending the closing date for one in Derby.

12 March 2020 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' spreadsheet.

25 February 2020 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' and 'Section 6A approved/under consideration schools'.

13 February 2020 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' spreadsheet to show that Leicestershire has launched new presumption competitions.

7 February 2020 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' spreadsheet to show that Suffolk has launched new presumption competitions.

4 November 2019 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' spreadsheet to show that Milton Keynes has launched a new presumption competition.

24 October 2019 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' spreadsheet to show that Leeds, Leicestershire and Gloucestershire have launched new presumption competitions.

3 October 2019 Local authorities seeking proposers document updated: Nottinghamshire County Council has published a specification on its website seeking proposals to establish a new free school in Teal Close.

1 October 2019 Local authorities seeking proposers document updated: Norfolk County Council has published a specification on its website seeking proposals to establish a new free school in Fakenham, Norfolk.

25 July 2019 'Local authorities seeking proposers' document updated: the deadline for submitting proposals for the presumption free school in Brent has been extended.

25 June 2019 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' and 'Section 6A approved/under consideration schools'.

8 April 2019 Updated documents 'Local authorities seeking proposers'.

15 March 2019 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' to remove the entry for Birmingham, included proposals for Staffordshire and notifications for Hertfordshire, Leicestershire and Essex.

8 February 2019 Two new free schools approved and added to 'Section 6A approved/under consideration schools'.

30 November 2018 Updated documents 'Local authorities seeking proposers' with revised closing date for Birmingham applications.

27 November 2018 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' to remove entries for presumption schools in East Sussex and Nottinghamshire, and add entry for the presumption competition in Birmingham. Replaced documents 'Section 6A approved/under consideration schools' to add presumptions from East Sussex and Nottinghamshire.

26 October 2018 Replaced both 'Local authorities seeking proposers' docs with updated versions.

12 October 2018 Replaced 'Local authorities seeking proposers' documents with updated versions.

18 September 2018 Attached updated versions of 'Local authorities seeking proposers'. The documents have been updated to include a link to the specification for a new primary presumption free school in Dartford, Kent.

24 August 2018 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' tables with Derbyshire's specification for a new free school in Hackwood Farm, Derby.

16 August 2018 Updated the attached documents. The deadline has passed for submitting proposals for the presumption free schools in Kensington Barlby, Devon Tiverton and Oxford Bicester. Smith's Farm Primary School, Great Dunmow, Essex has been removed from the schools under consideration tab as this project has now been cancelled. Nerrols Farm, Taunton, Somerset has been removed from the under consideration tab and added to the approved tab as this has now had RSC approval. Victoria Road, Margate has been removed from the under consideration tab and added to the approved tab as this has now had RSC approval.

13 July 2018 Documents updated as the deadline for submitting proposals to Kent and Oxfordshire has passed.

26 June 2018 Added updated versions of all attachments.

13 June 2018 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' tables

1 May 2018 Added an entry for a new 315 place primary school in West Witney to the local authority seeking proposers spreadsheet, as Oxfordshire County Council have launched a presumption competition. Moved the entry for the presumption competition at Lubbesthorpe, Leicestershire, to the schools under consideration tab of the Section 6A approved/under consideration spreadsheet, as the deadline for this competition has passed and it has now entered the assessment phase. Moved the entry for Kings Gate, Amesbury, from the schools under consideration tab to the schools approved by DfE tab of the Section 6A approved/under consideration spreadsheet, as a sponsor for this project has been approved by the RSC and it has entered pre-opening.

20 April 2018 Updated documents to reflect latest new schools proposals status.

23 March 2018 Updated the 'local authorities seeking proposers' spreadsheet to include Suffolk county council's free school presumption competition for Lakenheath, Forest Heath.

20 March 2018 Updated 'Details of local authorities seeking proposers' to remove the special presumption in Hailsham, East Sussex, as the deadline for receipt of proposals has now passed. Updated ‘Section 6A approved and under consideration schools’ to add Hailsham, East Sussex, under ‘Schools under consideration’. Updated ‘Section 6A approved and under consideration schools’ to move the Boulton Moor and Drakelow primary presumption projects in Derbyshire from ‘schools under consideration’ to ‘schools approved by DfE’ as the sponsors for these projects have been approved by the RSC.

6 March 2018 Updated 'local authorities seeking proposers' to include specifications for a secondary school in Leckhampton, Cheltenham and a primary school in Lubbesthorpe, Leicestershire, and remove a primary school at Tadpole Garden Village, Swindon. Updated 'Section 6A approved/under consideration schools' as the primary school in Streethay, Lichfield has an approved sponsor.

20 February 2018 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' to include a specification for a primary school in Findern, Derbyshire. Updated 'Recently established schools under section 6A' as the submission date for a primary school in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire has passed and a secondary school in Milton Keynes has an approved sponsor.

30 January 2018 Updated 'Local authorities seeking approvers' document to include a primary school at Tadpole Garden Village, Swindon. This project had entered the assessment stage, but Swindon Borough Council have decided to re-run the competition to accept a late entrant. Updated 'Section 6A approved and under consideration' documents to remove Tadpole Garden Village, as the competition for this project is being re-run.

26 January 2018 Added updated versions of local authorities seeking proposers spreadsheet to include East Sussex county council

18 January 2018 Updated the format of the spreadsheets. Updated local authorities seeking proposers as the applications for a secondary school in Margate, Kent are under consideration. Updated section 6A approved/under consideration schools as Wintringham Park, Cambridgeshire; North West Horley, Surrey; Southam Road, Oxfordshire; Chestnut Avenue, Hampshire; Okehampton, Devon; and Alconbury Weald special school, Cambridgeshire have approval.

15 January 2018 Replaced the 'Local authorities seeking proposers' spreadsheets with updated versions.

5 January 2018 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' spreadsheets.

27 November 2017 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' document to include a secondary presumption project in Margate as Kent county council have launched a presumption competition; removed links to the specifications for the presumption projects in Western Expansion Area, Drakelow and Boulton Moor, as the deadline for these competitions has now passed.

10 November 2017 Removed links from 'Local authorities seeking proposers' spreadsheet for Tadpole Garden Village, North Swindon, Kelvin Way, West Bromwich and Paxman Avenue, Colchester because proposal deadlines have closed. Added details to 'Section 6A approved/under consideration free schools' spreadsheet for Tadpole Garden Village, North Swindon, Kelvin Way, West Bromwich and Paxman Avenue, Colchester because these projects have entered the assessment phase.

16 October 2017 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' with 3 primary presumption free school specifications for Tadpole Garden Village in Swindon, and Boulton Moor and Drakelow in Derbyshire. Updated 'Section 6A approved and under consideration schools' as a primary presumption free school in North Huddersfield, Kirklees has approval.

10 October 2017 Updated 'Section 6A approved/under consideration schools' to add Lichfield, Staffordshire to 'schools under consideration'. Removed the entry for this project from 'Local authorities seeking proposers' as the deadline for submitting proposals has passed.

26 September 2017 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' to add a school specification in west Bromwich, Sandwell. Updated 'Section 6A approved/under consideration schools' to add Okehampton, Devon and Amesbury, Wiltshire, to 'schools under consideration' and to add Beaulieu Park, Essex, to 'schools approved by DfE'.

13 September 2017 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' to add specifications for new schools in Lichfield, Staffordshire; Western Expansion Area, Milton Keynes; and Colchester, Essex. Updated 'Section 6A approved/under consideration schools' to add Alconbury Weald special school to 'schools under consideration'.

15 August 2017 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' as the local authority is still accepting applications for a new primary school in Okehampton, Devon. Updated 'Section 6A approved and under consideration schools' as Kents Hill Park primary and secondary schools have approval to become a single 'all-through' school. Also, Red Lodge primary school in Suffolk, Chilmington Green primary school in Kent and Mulberry Park primary school in Bath have approval.

27 July 2017 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' document to include a new tab for special free schools competition, launched on 27 July.

13 July 2017 Updated 'Section 6A approved/under consideration schools' as Perham Down has approval.

7 July 2017 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' as local authorities wish to establish new schools in Chelmsford, Okehampton and Huntingdon. Updated 'Section 6A approved/under consideration schools' as Waverley Primary has approval.

5 April 2017 Updated ' Section 6A approved/under consideration schools' as North West Horley applications are under consideration. Updated ‘Local authorities seeking proposers’ as local authorities are seeking proposals to establish a new free school at Chilmington Green, Ashford and North Huddersfield.

27 March 2017 Updated the documents as Red Lodge free school proposals are now under consideration.

7 February 2017 Added Surrey county council's specification seeking proposals for a new free school to 'Local authorities seeking proposers'.

1 February 2017 Replaced ‘Local authorities seeking proposers’ and ‘Section 6A approved / under consideration schools’ documents.

4 January 2017 Updated ‘Recently established schools under section 6A’ to include Daws Hill primary school in the Buckinghamshire local authority.

1 December 2016 Added Wiltshire council proposal for a new free school in Perham Down. Removed Bath and North East Somerset council from 'Local authorities seeking proposals' and added to ' Section 6A approved/under consideration schools'.

28 November 2016 A new free school has been approved by the Regional Schools Commissioner in Leicestershire local authority through the Section 6A presumption route.

22 November 2016 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' document to include a specification from Rotherham local authority.

28 October 2016 Updated ‘Section 6A approved/under consideration schools’ to include approved new free schools in Bedfordshire, Wiltshire, South Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire.

6 October 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' to include two free schools in Milton Keynes and one in Bath and 'Section 6A approved/under consideration schools' to include a new free school in Leicestershire.

22 September 2016 A new free school has been approved by the regional schools commissioner in Cambridgeshire local authority through the Section 6A presumption route.

29 July 2016 Replaced the 'Recently established schools under section 6A' document with 'Section 6A schools approved or under consideration'. The new spreadsheet gives a more accurate picture of free schools proposed by local authorities and established under Section 6A.

6 July 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' to include Buckinghamshire County Council's revised specification seeking proposals to establish a new school on the Daws Hill development in High Wycombe.

3 May 2016 Updated ‘Recently established schools under section 6A’ to show the agreed sponsor for a new primary free school in Northamptonshire.

26 April 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' to extend the deadline for Great Dunmow, Essex; add specifications for new primary school proposals in Bedford and High Wycombe; and remove Northgate, Bridgwater, as the deadline has passed.

15 April 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' because the submission date for a new primary school in Wiltshire has passed.

13 April 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' to include a new primary school in Bedford.

4 April 2016 Updated 'Recently established schools under section 6A' with agreed sponsors for free schools in: Pineham Barns, Northampton; Whitehouse, Milton Keynes; Fairfields, Milton Keynes.

21 March 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' because the submission date for 2 new primary schools in Wokingham has passed.

18 March 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' as Sheffield is seeking to establish 2 new schools and the submission date for Suffolk has passed.

9 March 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' because Somerset is seeking proposals to establish a new school in Bridgwater.

4 March 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposals' because the submission date for Kings Hallam Fields, Leicestershire, proposals has passed.

3 March 2016 Updated ‘Recently established schools under section 6A’ to show agreed sponsors for new free schools in Warwickshire, Manchester, Bath and North East Somerset.

29 February 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers'. North west Essex is seeking to establish a new school.

24 February 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' with new closing dates for 2 new primary schools in Wokingham.

22 February 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' document to include a new school at Fugglestone Red, Salisbury, Wiltshire.

18 February 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' document to include the specification for 2 new primary schools in Wokingham.

10 February 2016 Removed Oxfordshire from 'Local authorities seeking proposals' because the submission date for Kingsmere proposals has passed.

8 February 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' to include the specification for a new special school in Suffolk.

2 February 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers', as the time for submitting proposals for Whitehouse and Fairfields in Milton Keynes as well as Berryfields 3 in Aylesbury Town, Buckinghamshire, has ended.

25 January 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers'. Added Leicestershire as it is seeking to establish a new school in Birstall. Removed Essex as the time for submitting proposals has ended.

22 January 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers', as the time for submitting proposals for Chellaston Fields and the Mease at Hilton in Derbyshire has ended.

14 January 2016 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers'. Added Oxfordshire as it is seeking to establish a new school. Removed Manchester as the time for submitting proposals has ended.

4 January 2016 Updated ‘Recently established schools under section 6A’ to show agreed sponsors for new free schools in Essex and Cambridgeshire.

23 December 2015 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' as Buckinghamshire local authority is seeking proposals for a new school in Berryfields.

15 December 2015 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' as the time for submitting proposals in Bracknell Forrest and Northamptonshire has ended.

8 December 2015 Added Essex and Derbyshire local authorities to 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers'. Updated ‘Recently established schools under section 6A’ to show agreed sponsors for new academies in Thurrock, Kirklees, Warwickshire, Wokingham, Devon and North Somerset.

30 November 2015 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' as Manchester City local authority is seeking to establish a new school in Rusholme, Manchester.

19 November 2015 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' as Milton Keynes local authority is seeking proposals to establish 2 new schools.

10 November 2015 Removed Buckinghamshire, Bath and north-east Somerset, and Dorset from 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' as the deadline for school specification proposals has passed.

14 October 2015 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' as Bracknell Forest local authority is seeking proposals to establish new schools.

14 October 2015 Updated 'Recently established schools under section 6A' to show the sponsor for the new academy in Castle Hill, Dartford.

5 October 2015 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' document to include the specification for a new primary school in West Christchurch, Dorset.

30 September 2015 Updated 'Recently established schools under section 6A' to show the sponsors for the new academies in Somerset.

29 September 2015 Updated the 'Local authorities seeking proposers’ document because the proposer submission period is over in the north Somerset, Devon and Essex local authorities.

17 September 2015 Updated the 'Recently established schools under section 6A' document to include the agreed sponsor for new academies in Oldham and Leicestershire.

15 September 2015 Updated the 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' document to include the specification for new schools in Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire.

10 September 2015 Updated the 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' document.

14 August 2015 Updated 'Recently established schools under 6A' to show the agreed sponsor for the new academy in Ridgeway Farm, Wiltshire.

7 August 2015 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers’ document to include the specification for a new primary school in Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex.

4 August 2015 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers’ document. Removed Gloucestershire and Buckinghamshire specifications as the time for submitting proposals has ended.

15 July 2015 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers’ document to include the specification for a new school Huddersfield, South West.

10 July 2015 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers’ document to include new projects in Bath & NE Somerset.

9 July 2015 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers’ document to include the specification for a new school proposed in Weston-Super-Mare, north Somerset.

8 July 2015 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers’ document to include the specification for a new primary school proposed in Sherford South Hams.

22 June 2015 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers’ document to include the specifications for new primary schools proposed in Gloucestershire and Buckinghamshire.

17 June 2015 Revised 'Local authorities seeking proposers’ document - Cambridgeshire county council published specifications seeking proposals to establish 2 new schools.

15 June 2015 Updated 'Recently established schools under 6A' showing the agreed sponsors for new academies in Barton, Maidstone, Alconbury Weald, Colchester, King’s Lynn, Newbury and Banbury.

24 March 2015 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers’ document to reflect that the time has ended for submitting proposals in Oldham local authority.

24 March 2015 To show the agreed sponsors for new academies in West Berkshire, Essex, Norfolk and Cambridge.

11 March 2015 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' document: Wokingham local authority is seeking proposals to establish 2 new primary schools, and the deadline for submitting proposals to Leicestershire local authority has closed.

6 March 2015 Updated 'Recently established schools under section 6A’ document to show the agreed sponsors for new academies in North Yorkshire and Manchester.

5 March 2015 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' document as Somerset county council has published a specification seeking proposals to establish 2 new schools in Yeovil.

13 February 2015 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' document - Wiltshire local authority has published a specification seeking proposals to establish a new school in Ridgeway Farm, Purton.

11 February 2015 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' document - Wokingham local authority has published a specification seeking proposals to establish a new school in Arborfield, Wokingham.

28 January 2015 Updated ‘Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers’ as Oldham and Leicestershire local authorities have published specifications seeking proposals to establish new schools.

21 January 2015 Removed Kent local authority specification from 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers'.

23 December 2014 Added updated version of ‘Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers’ as the deadline for submitting proposals for new schools in Cambridgeshire and Manchester LAs has now expired.

10 December 2014 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' document. The time for submitting proposals ended in Kent and Oxfordshire, therefore specification removed. Kent county council published a specification seeking proposals to establish a new school in Dartford.

28 November 2014 Updated ‘Recently established schools under section 6A’ document. This reflects the addition of an agreed sponsor for the new academy in Hardwicke, Gloucestershire.

12 November 2014 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' document. The time for submitting proposals ended for West Berkshire local authority - specification therefore removed. Manchester local authority published a specification seeking proposals to establish a new school in Ardwick.

10 November 2014 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers'. Removed the school specifications for Essex and Norfolk local authorities as the time for submitting proposals has ended. Added specification from Oxfordshire local authority seeking proposals to establish a new school in Barton.

5 November 2014 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' document to reflect that Kent local authority is seeking proposals to establish a new school in Maidstone.

27 October 2014 Added updated versions of both documents to include the specification for a new primary school in Cambridgeshire and to show the agreed sponsor for the new academy in Lincolnshire.

24 October 2014 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers’ document: amended capacity for the new primary academy in Colchester, Essex.

15 October 2014 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers’ document as Essex county council has published a specification seeking proposals to establish a new school in Colchester.

10 October 2014 Updated 'Recently established schools under section 6A' to show the agreed sponsors for the new academies in: Workington, Cumbria; Cranbrook, Devon; Chelmsford, Essex; and Langham, Essex.

7 October 2014 Replaced 'Local authorities seeking proposers' as the deadline to submit proposals in Oxfordshire LA has passed.

2 October 2014 Updated ‘Local authorities seeking proposers’ to include specifications seeking proposals to establish new schools in Newbury and King’s Lynn. Also updated 'Recently established schools under section 6A’ to show the agreed sponsor for the new academy in South Gloucestershire.

24 September 2014 Updated to show the agreed sponsor for the new academy in Worthing, West Sussex.

15 September 2014 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' document as the time for submitting proposals for the new provision project in Takeley, Essex has ended.

4 September 2014 Updated ‘Local authorities seeking proposers’ as Oxfordshire county council has published a specification seeking proposals to establish a new school in Banbury.

29 August 2014 Updated ‘'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers’ as the time for submitting proposals for new schools in Essex LA has been extended.

28 August 2014 Updated. Kent deadline passed.

15 August 2014 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' as proposal deadline for Essex County Council has passed.

14 August 2014 Updated 'Recently established schools under section 6A' spreadsheet to show the agreed sponsors for the new academies in Hampshire, Oxfordshire and Staffordshire.

12 August 2014 Updated the 'Local authorities seeking proposers’ document to include the specification for a new primary school in Takeley, Essex.

29 July 2014 Updated local authorities seeking proposals information.

21 July 2014 Replaced local authorities seeking proposals information.

15 July 2014 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' to include the specification for a new primary school in Kent County Council.

30 June 2014 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers': proposal deadline for Hampshire, Telford and Wrekin, South Gloucester and Staffordshire has passed, so the new school specifications need to be removed.

26 June 2014 Updated 'Local authorities seeking proposers' as Gloucestershire County Council has published a specification seeking proposals to establish a new school in Hardwicke.

23 June 2014 Updated the 'Local authorities seeking proposers' list to include a specification from Essex County Council seeking proposals to establish a new school in Chelmsford. Also updated the 'Recently established schools under s6A’ list to show the agreed sponsor for the new academy in Northamptonshire.

17 June 2014 Removed school specifications for North Yorkshire and Cambridgeshire from 'Local authorities seeking proposers'.

5 June 2014 Updated to include the specification for a new primary school in Lichfield in Staffordshire, to remove the specification for a new school in North Hykeham, Lincolnshire and to extend the deadline for receiving proposals in North Yorkshire.

29 May 2014 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' document: a specification has been launched in South Gloucestershire.

29 May 2014 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' document: Telford and Wrekin Council have issued a specification seeking proposals to establish a new primary school.

23 May 2014 The attached documents have been updated to remove the specification for Devon County Council and to add the winning sponsors for Kent and Suffolk.

12 May 2014 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' document: a specification has been launched to establish a new primary school in Hampshire.

6 May 2014 Updated 'Recently established schools under section 6A' to include the agreed sponsor for two new academies in Cambridgeshire.

22 April 2014 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' as a specification has been launched in North Yorkshire.

4 April 2014 Updated details of local authorities currently seeking proposers

1 April 2014 'Local authorities currently seeking proposers' document updated: a specification has been launched in Cranbrook, East Devon, and a specification for Oxfordshire has been removed as the time for submitting proposals has ended.

28 March 2014 'Details of authorities currently seeking proposers' document updated.

25 March 2014 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers’ to remove NW Bicester project in Oxfordshire.

19 March 2014 Updated to show the agreed sponsors for the new academies in Hampshire and Oxfordshire.

6 March 2014 A revised version of the 'Recently established schools under section 6A'. The revision shows the agreed sponsor for all new academies in West Sussex, Oxfordshire and Warwickshire. Secondly, the 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' has been revised to reflect that a specification has been launched in Barton, Oxfordshire.

17 February 2014 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' to include Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

14 February 2014 Updated 'Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' to include North West Bicester, Oxfordshire.

12 February 2014 Updated details of local authorities currently seeking proposers.

10 February 2014 New spreadsheet added showing the agreed sponsor for the new academy in Kensington and Chelsea.

30 January 2014 New spreadsheet added showing the agreed sponsor for the new academies in Camden and Barnet.

22 January 2014 ‘Details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' file has been updated.

21 January 2014 Updated the 'details of local authorities currently seeking proposers' spreadsheet.

13 January 2014 Local authorities currently seeking proposers attachment updated with a new version.

19 December 2013 Updated to show the agreed sponsor for all the new academies being funded through the department’s targeted basic need (TBN) programme and the new academy in Spalding, Lincolnshire.