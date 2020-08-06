DfE letters to independent schools failing to meet the independent school standards for education, safeguarding, governance and other areas of school operation.

If a school receives a warning notice, it must submit an action plan showing how it will meet the independent school standards in future.

Enforcement letters will be sent to schools who persistently fail to meet the independent school standards.

Open notices: 2020

  1. Landmark International School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  2. Moreton Hall School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  3. Silverhill School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  4. Values Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  5. Seaton House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  6. The Ryes College and Community: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  7. Big Picture Doncaster: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  8. Brooke House Day School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  9. Cannon Hill Girls School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  10. Lumiar Stowford: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  11. Avicenna Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  12. Park School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  13. The Imam Muhammad Adam Institute School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  14. Bolton Islamic Girls School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  15. Mill Cottage Montessori School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  16. Acorn Cottage: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  17. Bramdean School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  18. More House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  19. Southway: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  20. Saint Pierre School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  21. The Beeches Independent School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  22. Ameina Community Education: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  23. Peninim: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  24. Redstone Educational Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  25. St Winefride's Convent School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  26. Alder Bridge School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  27. Blackwater Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  28. Spratton Hall School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  29. Ateres Girls High School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  30. E-Spired: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  31. Glebe House: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  32. Sycamore Hall Preparatory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  33. Seadown School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  34. Bootham School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  35. Barbara Speake Schools for Performing Arts: warning notice
    • Correspondence

Open notices: 2019

  1. Waverley School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  2. Aurora Eccles School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  3. St Catherine's School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  4. Babington House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  5. City United Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  6. Our Place: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  7. Sompting Abbotts School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  8. Tiferes High School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  9. Al Jamiatul Islamiyah: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  10. Jamia Al-Hudaa Residential College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  11. Rosemead Preparatory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  12. Kingsbrook School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  13. Terrington Hall School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  14. Saint Felix School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  15. Carmel Christian School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  16. Cambian Bletchley Park School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  17. King Edward's School, Witley: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  18. New Horizon Community School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  19. Lancaster Steiner School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  20. Delta Independent School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  21. Beis Ruchel Girls School - Salford: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  22. Polwhele House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  23. The Vine Christian School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  24. The Daiglen School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  25. New Level Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  26. London Steiner School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  27. The St Anne's College Grammar School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  28. Darul Uloom London: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  29. Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  30. Fusion College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  31. Catch22 Include Bristol: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  32. Apex Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  33. Lewis Charlton Learning Centre: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  34. OneSchool Global UK Nottingham Campus: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  35. Sunningdale School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  36. Wiznitz Cheder School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  37. Brighton and Hove Montessori School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  38. Sunrise Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  39. Runnymede St Edward’s School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  40. Cambian Walnut Tree Lodge School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  41. Young Women’s Hub: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  42. The Gateshead Cheder Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  43. Thetford Grammar School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  44. Hipperholme Grammar School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  45. Ampleforth College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  46. St Martin’s Ampleforth: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  47. York Steiner School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  48. Netherleigh and Rossefield School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  49. Meadowcroft School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  50. Kingsmere School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  51. Jamia Islamia Birmingham: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  52. Herington House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  53. Get U Started Training: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  54. The Christian School (Takeley): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  55. Beech House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  56. Best Futures School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  57. Leeds Menorah School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  58. Take 1 Learning Centre: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  59. Horatio House Independent School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  60. Reedham Park School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  61. Brooke Priory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  62. The Treehouse School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  63. Catch 22: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  64. Heathside Preparatory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  65. Tockington Manor School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  66. Appleford School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  67. Harrow House International College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  68. St James Senior Boys' School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  69. Beis Ruchel D'Satmar: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  70. Rikkyo School-in-England: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  71. Lubavitch Senior Boys' School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  72. Cre8 Futures Learning Centre: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  73. Education My Life Matters: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  74. Cornfield School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  75. Islamic Preparatory School Wolverhampton: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  76. The Rowan School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  77. Kirkstone House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  78. Gretton School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  79. Al-Noor College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  80. Avecinna Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  81. Ocean Lodge School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  82. Al Huda Girls' School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  83. Michael Hall School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  84. Future Education: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  85. Stanborough Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  86. Include Schools Norfolk: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  87. Oakwood Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  88. Potters Bar Clinic School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  89. Gateshead Jewish Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  90. International Stanborough School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  91. St Ambrose Preparatory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  92. Wynstones School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  93. Cambian Potterspury Lodge School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  94. Beechtree Steiner Initiative: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  95. Columbus House: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  96. Merchant Taylors’ Boys’ School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  97. Stanborough Secondary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  98. St Pius X Prep School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  99. Gateshead Jewish Nursery School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  100. Best Futures School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  101. Paradise Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  102. Doucecroft School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  103. Great Ballard School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  104. Flexible Learning Centre: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  105. Beis Ruchel Girls School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  106. Madinatul Uloom Al Islamiya School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  107. Hessle Mount School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  108. Oakwood School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  109. Ramillies Hall School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  110. Tashbar of Manchester: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  111. Plymouth College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  112. Darul Uloom Dawatul Imaam: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  113. Catch22 Include Bristol: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  114. Castle House School: warning notice - February 2019
    • Correspondence
  115. Michael House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  116. Lichfield Cathedral School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  117. Sunningdale School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  118. Worth School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  119. The National Mathematics & Science College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  120. Barbara Speake Stage School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  121. Dixie Grammar School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  122. Wynstones School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  123. Al-Furqan Community College (Girls): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  124. Al-Furqan Community College (Boys): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  125. Highclare School warning notice
    • Correspondence
  126. Hafs Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  127. Sacred Heart School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  128. Phoenix Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  129. Advance Education: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  130. Homeschool: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  131. Yesodey Hatorah School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  132. Education My Life Matters: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  133. Wiznitz Cheder School: warning notice
    • Correspondence

Open notices: 2018

  1. Sunrise Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  2. St Nicholas School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  3. The Japanese School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  4. Excelsior College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  5. Greek Secondary School of London: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  6. Reedham Park School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  7. Tring Park School for the Performing Arts: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  8. Harrow House International College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  9. Bury Park Educational Institute (Al-Hikmah Secondary School): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  10. Azbuka Russian-English Bilingual School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  11. Al-Furqan Community College (Boys): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  12. The Hall School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  13. Cruckton Hall School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  14. Independent Educational Services: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  15. Beis Medrash Elyon: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  16. Spring Hill High School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  17. The Yellow House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  18. Central Birmingham Education Centre: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  19. Derby Grammar School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  20. Bhaktivedanta Manor School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  21. The School of the Islamic Republic of Iran: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  22. Jus’T’Learn: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  23. Birmingham Muslim School: warning notice (November 2018)
    • Correspondence
  24. Marathon Science School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  25. Lubavitch Senior Boys’ School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  26. Wiznitz Cheder School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  27. Willows: warning notice (November 2018)
    • Correspondence
  28. Bnois Jerusalem Girls’ School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  29. Khalsa College London: warning notice (November 2018)
    • Correspondence
  30. Beis Chinuch Lebonos Girls School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  31. Gloucestershire International School: warning notice (Oct 2018)
    • Correspondence
  32. Instituto Espanol Canada Blanch: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  33. Leicester International School: warning notice (2018)
    • Correspondence
  34. Yeshivah Ohr Torah School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  35. Al-Furqaan Preparatory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  36. Froebel House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  37. St Peter’s Independent School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  38. All Hallows School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  39. Lubavich Yeshiva Ketanah of London: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  40. Vita Et Pax School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  41. Madinatul Uloom Al Islamiya: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  42. The Island Project School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  43. All Saints School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  44. Talmud Torah Bobov Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  45. Rosemary Works School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  46. The Prebendal School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  47. The Grove: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  48. Talmud Torah London: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  49. The Pointer School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  50. Caversham Preparatory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  51. St Christopher’s School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  52. HawleyHurst School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  53. Manorway Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  54. Include - Thames Valley: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  55. Mazahirul Uloom London School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  56. T Plus Centre (Taliesin Education): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  57. Heritage School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  58. Ghyll Royd School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  59. Applied Educational Solutions: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  60. Leicester Community Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  61. Copthorne Preparatory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  62. Greek Secondary School of London: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  63. Read Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  64. Castle House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  65. Oholei Yosef Yitzchok Lubavitz School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  66. St Mary’s Independent School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  67. Sunrise Primary School: warning notice - May 2018
    • Correspondence
  68. Abbey College in Malvern: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  69. The Dharma Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  70. Ampleforth College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  71. The Belsteads School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  72. St Martin’s Ampleforth: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  73. Khalsa College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  74. Al-Falah Primary School: warning notice - May 2018
    • Correspondence
  75. Zakaria Muslim Girls' High School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  76. Pangbourne College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  77. Redroofs School for the Performing Arts: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  78. The Greek Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  79. Physis Heathgates Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  80. Darul Uloom Leicester: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  81. Avon Park School: warning notice - March 2018
    • Correspondence
  82. The Viking School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  83. Hazrat Khadijatul Kubra Girls School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  84. Willows: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  85. The Shires: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  86. Promised Land Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  87. London Christian Learning Centre: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  88. Horatio House Independent School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  89. Darul Hadis Latifiah: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  90. Al-Sadiq and Al-Zahra Schools: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  91. The Japanese School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  92. Newbury Hall School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  93. Oakwood School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  94. Sunfield Children’s Home: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  95. Unsted Park School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  96. Vita et Pax School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  97. Kings Kids Christian School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  98. St Francis School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  99. Magdalen Court School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  100. Gloucestershire International School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  101. Newbury School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  102. Conifers School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  103. The Davenport School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  104. St Michael’s School: warning notice
    • Correspondence

Open notices: 2017

  1. Yesodey Hatorah School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  2. Archway Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  3. Birmingham Muslim School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  4. Cambian Walnut Tree Lodge School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  5. Talmud Torah London: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  6. Olive Tree School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  7. Al-Furqan Community College (Boys): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  8. Olive Secondary Boys: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  9. London Steiner School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  10. Milverton House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  11. Sunrise Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  12. Leicester International School: warning notice
    • Correspondence

Closed notices

  1. Al-Khair School (Croydon): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  2. Al-Mahad-Al-Islami: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  3. Assunnah Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  4. Beis Trana Girls’ School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  5. Brackenfield School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  6. The Brighton Waldorf School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  7. HawleyHurst School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  8. Kent House Hospital School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  9. Kingscourt School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  10. Lantern of Knowledge Secondary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  11. Leicester Preparatory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  12. LVS Ascot: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  13. Mehria School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  14. Newcastle-under-Lyme School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  15. Northleigh House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  16. North London Rudolf Steiner School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  17. The Old Hall School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  18. The Stables: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  19. Stratford Prep School warning notice
    • Correspondence
  20. Talmud Torah Yetev Lev: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  21. Tockington Manor School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  22. The Yehudi Menuhin School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  23. Acorn Cottage: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  24. Ameina Community Education: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  25. Seadown School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  26. Barbara Speake School for Performing Arts: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  27. Glebe House: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  28. Alder Bridge School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  29. The Imam Muhammad Adam Institute School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  30. Glebe House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  31. The Acorn School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  32. Redstone Educational Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
Published 22 February 2018
Last updated 6 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added warning notices for Big Picture Doncaster School, Brooke House Day School, Cannon Hill Girls School, Kirkstone House School, Landmark International School, Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London, Manorway Academy, Meadowcroft School, Moreton Hall School, Netherleigh and Rossefield School, New Level Academy, Rosemead Preparatory School, Seaton House School, Silverhill School, St Mary’s Independent School, The Belsteads School, The Ryes College and Community, Values Academy.

  2. Added warning notices for January 2020.

  3. Added new notices for Al Jamiatul Islamiyah, Babington House School, Beis Ruchel Girls School - Salford, Cambian Bletchley Park School, Carmel Christian School, Delta Independent School, King Edward's School, New Horizon Community School, New Level Academy, Polwhele House School, Rosemead Preparatory School, Saint Felix School, St Catherine's School, Terrington Hall School, The Vine Christian School, The St Anne's College Grammar School, The Daiglen School. Added updated notices for Tiferes High School, Our Place, Kingsbrook School, Lancaster Steiner School, London Steiner School, Jamia Al-Hudaa Residential College, City United Academy, Darul Uloom London, Aurora Eccles School, Sompting Abbotts School, Waverley School.

  4. Moved 22 notices to Closed. Closure dates vary - see individual pages.

  5. Added 10 warning notices from August 2019: Wiznitz Cheder School, Sunrise Primary School, Sunningdale School, Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London, Catch22 Include Bristol, OneSchool Global UK Nottingham Campus, Apex Primary School, Lewis Charlton Learning Centre, Fusion College and Brighton and Hove Montessori School.

  6. Added July 2019 warning notices

  7. Added information on enforcement letters sent to schools who continue to fail the independent school standards.

  8. Added warning notices for April 2019.

  9. Added 1 notice issued in February and 16 notices issued in March.

  10. Added warning notices for February 2019 and removed warning notices from 2017 for schools no longer under regulatory action.

  11. Added warning notices for January 2019.

  12. Added 15 warning notices from December 2018 to the 2018 collection.

  13. Added 21 warning notices sent during November 2018.

  14. Added 9 warning notices to the 2018 collection.

  15. Added 7 warning notices to 2018 collection.

  16. Added 25 warning notices to 2018 collection.

  17. Added 17 warning notices for 2018.

  18. Added warning notices from February and March 2018

  19. Added warning notices from December 2017 and January 2018.

  20. Added warning notices from November 2017.

  21. Updated to included 10 new notices.

  22. First published.

