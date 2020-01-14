Management information published monthly, and a one-off publication of inspections and outcomes from 2005 to 2015.
Schools management information: release schedule
The release schedule for monthly management information: state-funded schools inspections and outcomes.
The release is the date by which the inspection must have been completed and the report must have been published in order to be included in the management information.
|Month
|Release
|11 July 2019
|Management information as at 30 June 2019
|13 August 2019
|Management information as at 31 July 2019
|11 September 2019
|Management information as at 31 August 2019
|10 October 2019
|Management information as at 30 September 2019
|16 December 2019
|Management information as at 30 November 2019
|14 January 2020
|Management information as at 31 December 2019
|13 February 2020
|Management information as at 31 January 2020
|12 March 2020
|Management information as at 29 February 2020
|14 April 2020
|Management information as at 31 March 2020
|13 May 2020
|Management information as at 30 April 2020
|11 June 2020
|Management information as at 31 May 2020
Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 31 Dec 2019
View onlineDownload CSV 15.3MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools – all inspections - year to date published by 31 Dec 2019
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information – state-funded schools - as at 31 Dec 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.3MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools - latest inspections at 30 Nov 2019
View onlineDownload CSV 15.3MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools - all inspections - year to date published by 30 Nov 2019
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools - as at 30 Nov 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.21MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 30 Sep 2019
Management information - state-funded schools – all inspections - year to date published by 30 Sep 2019
Management information – state-funded schools - as at 30 Sep 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 14.4MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 31 Aug 2019
Management information - state-funded schools – all inspections - year to date published by 31 Aug 2019
Management information – state-funded schools - as at 31 Aug 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 14.4MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 31 Jul 2019
Management information - state-funded schools – all inspections - year to date published by 31 Jul 2019
Management information – state-funded schools - as at 31 Jul 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 14.4MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 30 Jun 2019
Management information - state-funded schools – all inspections - year to date published by 30 Jun 2019
Management information – state-funded schools - as at 30 Jun 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 14.3MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 31 May 2019
Management information - state-funded schools – all inspections - year to date published by 31 May 2019
Management information – state-funded schools - as at 31 May 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 14MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 30 Apr 2019
Management information - state-funded schools – all inspections - year to date published by 30 Apr 2019
Management information – state-funded schools - as at 30 Apr 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 13.7MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 31 Mar 2019
Management information - state-funded schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 Mar 2019
Management information - state-funded schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 Mar 2019
Management information – state-funded schools - as at 31 Mar 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 11.8MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 28 Feb 2019
Management information - state-funded schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 28 Feb 2019
Management information - state-funded schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 28 Feb 2019
Management information – state-funded schools - as at 28 Feb 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 11.6MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 31 Jan 2019
Management information - state-funded schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 Jan 2019
Management information - state-funded schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 Jan 2019
Management information – state-funded schools - as at 31 Jan 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 12MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 31 Dec 2018
Management information - state-funded schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 Dec 2018
Management information - state-funded schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 Dec 2018
Management information – state-funded schools - as at 31 Dec 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 11.3MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 30 Nov 2018
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 30 Nov 2018
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information – state-funded schools - as at 30 Nov 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 11MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - state-funded schools – latest inspections at 30 Nov 2018
View onlineDownload CSV 13.2MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 Oct 2018
View onlineDownload CSV 13.2MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 Oct 2018
View onlineDownload CSV 80.6KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 Oct 2018
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - as at 31 Oct 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 10.7MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – latest inspections at 30 Sep 2018
Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 30 Sep 2018
Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 30 Sep 2018
Management information - schools - as at 30 Sep 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 10.6MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 Aug 2018
Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 Aug 2018
Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 Aug 2018
Management information - schools - as at 31 Aug 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 12.8MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 July 2018
Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 July 2018
Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 July 2018
Management information - schools - as at 31 July 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 12.9MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – latest inspections at 30 Jun 2018
Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 30 Jun 2018
Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 30 Jun 2018
Management information - schools - as at 30 Jun 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 12.7MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 May 2018
Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 May 2018
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 May 2018
Management information - schools - as at 31 May 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.59MB
Management information - schools – latest inspections at 30 April 2018
Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 30 April 2018
Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 30 April 2018
Management information - schools - as at 30 April 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.41MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 March 2018
Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 March 2018
Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 March 2018
Management information - schools - as at 31 March 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.21MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – latest inspections at 28 February 2018
View onlineDownload CSV 9.32MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 28 February 2018
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 28 February 2018
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - as at 28 February 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.14MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 January 2018
Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 January 2018
Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 January 2018
Management information - schools - as at 31 January 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 16MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 December 2017
Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 December 2017
Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 December 2017
Management information - schools - as at 31 December 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 16MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – latest inspections at 30 November 2017
Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 30 November 2017
Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 30 November 2017
Management information - schools - as at 30 November 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 15.9MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools – latest inspections at 31 October 2017
Management information - schools – Full inspections - year to date published by 31 October 2017
Management information - schools – Short inspections - year to date published by 31 October 2017
Management information - schools - as at 31 October 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 17.5MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - as at 30 September 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.07MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - as at 30 September 2017
Management information - schools - as at 31 August 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.16MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - as at 31 August 2017
Management information - schools - as at 31 July 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.06MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - as at 31 July 2017
Management information - schools - 30 June 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.05MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 June 2017
View onlineDownload CSV 8.79MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 May 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.05MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 May 2017
View onlineDownload CSV 8.78MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 April 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.05MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 April 2017
View onlineDownload CSV 8.77MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 March 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.04MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 March 2017
View onlineDownload CSV 8.76MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 28 February 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.03MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 28 February 2017
View onlineDownload CSV 8.75MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 January 2017
View onlineDownload CSV 8.74MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 January 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.04MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 December 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.03MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 November 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.04MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 October 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.62MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 September 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.6MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 August 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.75MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 July 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 13.9MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 June 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.45MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 May 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 8.62MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 April 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.89MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 March 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 13.3MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 29 February 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.24MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 January 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.11MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 December 2015
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.75MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 November 2015
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 5.78MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 September 2015
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 1 September 2005 to 31 August 2015
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 30.2MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 August 2015
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.42MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 July 2015
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.84MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 June 2015
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.83MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 May 2015
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.43MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 April 2015
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.83MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 March 2015
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.86MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 28 February 2015
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.57MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 January 2015
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.11MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 December 2014
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.64MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 November 2014
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.99MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 October 2014
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 10.8MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 September 2014
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 11.1MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 August 2014
ZIP, 8.34MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 July 2014
ZIP, 4.99MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 June 2014
ZIP, 5.05MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 May 2014
ZIP, 3.64MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 April 2014 (provisional)
ZIP, 3.72MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 28 February 2014 (provisional)
ZIP, 4.53MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 January 2014 (provisional)
ZIP, 4.17MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 December 2013 (provisional)
ZIP, 3.35MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 November 2013 (provisional)
ZIP, 3.42MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management Information - schools - 31 October 2013 (provisional)
ZIP, 3.49MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management Information - schools - 30 September 2013 (provisional)
ZIP, 3.49MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management Information - schools - 31 August 2013 (provisional)
ZIP, 4.83MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management Information - schools - 31 July 2013 (provisional)
ZIP, 3.92MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management Information - schools - 30 June 2013 (provisional)
ZIP, 4.55MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 31 May 2013 (provisional)
ZIP, 2.34MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - schools - 30 April 2013 (provisional)
ZIP, 2.42MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Schools management information as at 31 March 2013 (provisional)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.86MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Last updated 14 January 2020 + show all updates
- Published management information as at 31 December 2019.
- Published management information as at 30 November 2019. Release schedule updated to show all publication dates up until 11 June 2020.
- Changed the date for the 'Management information as at 30 November 2019' data release to 16 December 2019.
- As the data release for November will include October data, we will not release a separate data set for October following the pre-election period.
- Added a note: we will not publish management information until after the election.
- Published management information as at 30 September 2019.
- Updated table one on the excel files for June, July and August 2019 to correct the percentage of schools at each overall effective grade for North East, Yorkshire and the Humber.
- Published management information as at 31 August 2019.
- Published management information as at 31 July 2019.
- The most recent inspection data at the 30 June 2019 has been updated to include the region for two schools where it was previously unavailable. This affects Table 1 and the underlying dataset.
- Published management information as at 30 June 2019.
- Published management information as at 31 May 2019.
- Update to the release schedule: the publication date for management information as at 31 May 2019 has changed from 12 June to 18 June 2019. This is to avoid confusion as the original date was too close to that of another statistical release: ‘State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2019’.
- Published management information as at 30 April 2019.
- Published management information as at 31 March 2019.
- Published management information as at 28 February 2019.
- Published management information as at 31 January 2019.
- Published management information as at 31 December 2018
- Published management information as at 30 November 2018. In addition, the title of the page has been updated to 'State-funded school inspections and outcomes: management information'
- The most recent inspection data at the 31 October 2018 has been updated to include the region for twelve schools where it was previously unavailable. This affects Table 1 and the underlying dataset. Table 1 has also been updated to correct the phase of four schools.
- Published management information as at 31 October 2018
- Published management information as at 30 September 2018
- Published management information as at 31 August 2018.
- Published management information as at 31 July 2018.
- Published management information as at 30 June 2018.
- Published management information as at 31 May 2018.
- Published management information as at 30 April 2018.
- Published management information as at 31 March 2018.
- Published management information as at 28 February 2018.
- Published management information as at 31 January 2018.
- Published management information as at 31 December 2017.
- Release schedule updated to show all publication dates up until 11 May 2018.
- Published management information as at 30 November 2017.
- Published management information as at 31 October 2017.
- Published management information as at 30 September 2017.
- Published today: management information as at 31 August 2017.
- Published today: management information as at 31 July 2017.
- Published today: management information as at 30 June 2017.
- Published today: management information as at 31 May 2017.
- Management information - schools - 30 April 2017 published.
- Management information - schools - 31 March 2017 published.
- Management information - schools - 28 February 2017 uploaded.
- Management information - schools - 31 January 2017 uploaded.
- Management information - schools - 31 December 2016 uploaded.
- Management information - schools - 31 December 2016 uploaded.
- Management information - schools - 30 November 2016 uploaded.
- Management information - schools - 31 October 2016
- Data as at 30 September 2016 published.
- Data as at 31 August 2016 published.
- Data as at 31 July 2016 published.
- Management information for school inspections to 30 June 2016.
- Data as at 31 May 2016 published.
- Data as at 30 April 2016 published.
- Data as at 31 March 2016 republished.
- We have removed school inspection outcome monthly management information for January, February and March 2016 because we have identified an error. We are re-examining the data and will publish March 2016 data once we are certain it is accurate.
- Data for March 2016 published. In addition data for January 2016 has been amended so that the 'Personal development, behaviour and welfare' judgement only includes data for the new judgement introduced in September 2015. Previously data also included grades for the 'Behaviour and safety' judgement from the previous framework.
- Data for February 2016 published.
- Data for November 2015, December 2015 and January 2016 have been amended following the identification of incorrect publication dates for inspections. Publication dates have been removed from these reports.
- Data for January 2016 published.
- Data for December 2015 published. Data for November 2015 updated and published. The original November data were removed as a small number of schools had an incorrect school type and some inspection report publication dates were inaccurate. Inspection outcomes were unaffected.
- Data for November 2015 published.
- Data for schools - September 2005 to August 2015. This is a one-off publication of inspection outcomes from 2005 to 2015. It shows the outcomes of section 5 inspections up to the point of the introduction of the Common Inspection Framework in September 2015. Much of the data has been published previously in various publications over the years, but it has been collated in to a single file to make it easier to use for further analysis.
- Updated schedule for release of management information published.
- Data for September 2015 uploaded.
- Data for August 2015 uploaded.
- Data for July 2015 uploaded.
- Data for June 2015 uploaded
- First published.