Letters issued by Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to academy trusts with a financial notice to improve.

On this page you can find letters issued by ESFA that serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at an academy trust.

You can also read the ESFA investigation publishing policy.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Find out what training is available for school governors and clerks to Resources Information about how to get ESFA funding for post-16 education and tr Resources Outcomes of learners achieving further education training.DocumentsFur

Open notices

Closed notices

10 January 2020 Updated to add Learning Link Multi Academy Trust and to move Gilsland Church of England Primary School to show as a closed notice. 20 December 2019 Updated to move De La Salle Academy Trust and Teddington School to "closed notices". 5 November 2019 Updated to move South Dartmoor Academy Trust to "closed" notices. 1 November 2019 Updated to move St Anthony's Free School, St Neots Learning Partnership and Engage MAT to show as "closed" notices. 30 August 2019 Updated to move LEAP Academy Trust to closed notices. 23 August 2019 Updated to move Guru Nanak Sikh Academy Ltd from open to closed notices. 12 July 2019 Moved FNtI for Paxton Academy Ltd from open to closed. 28 June 2019 Updated to include FNtI for South Dartmoor Academy 14 June 2019 Updated to add Paxton Academy Ltd. 10 May 2019 Updated to add Thrybergh Academy and Sports College. 18 April 2019 Updated to move Robert Owen Academy Trust to show as a closed notice. 12 April 2019 Updated to move The Education Fellowship Trust, St Michael's Academy and The Silver Birch Academy Trust to closed notices. 5 April 2019 Updated to add Bradfield School FNtI and to move FNtI's for Plymouth CAST and St Giles Church of England Academy to closed notices 29 March 2019 Added Financial notice to improve: Shooters Hill Sixth Form College to collection. 15 March 2019 Updated to move Ashwell Academy Trust to closed notices. 1 March 2019 Updated to add Steiner Academy Frome (issued 2019) 15 February 2019 Updated to move CUL Academy Trust to closed notices. 18 January 2019 Updated to add Thomas Keble School 21 December 2018 Updated to add Berwick Academy. 14 December 2018 Updated to move The Giles Academy to "closed" notices. 7 December 2018 Updated to add Gilsland Church of England Primary School. 30 November 2018 Updated to add Stratton Education Trust. 9 November 2018 Updated to move Daventry UTC to "closed" notices because The University Technical College for New Technologies at Daventry (known as Daventry UTC) is now closed. 7 November 2018 Updated to add 'Education for the 21st Century' to open notices. 5 October 2018 Updated to close the FNTIs for Theale Green and Oldershaw Academy trusts. 28 September 2018 Updated to add Westfield Academy 14 September 2018 Updated to add Teddington School and move DRB Ignite Multi Academy Trust to "closed" notices. 7 September 2018 Updated to move Building Futures Enterprise Academy Trust, Heathrow Aviation Engineering UTC and Park House School to "closed" notices. 24 August 2018 Updated to add the TBAP Trust 17 August 2018 Updated to add St Neots Learning Partnership 3 August 2018 Updated to move The Robert Smyth Academy Trust to closed notices. 13 July 2018 Updated to move St Anselm’s Catholic Multi Academy Trust to closed notices. 29 June 2018 Updated to add St Giles Church of England Academy, Pontefract. 22 June 2018 Updated to add The Silver Birch Academy Trust. 15 June 2018 Updated to move Perry Beeches The Academy Trust to "closed" notices. 8 June 2018 Updated to add The Heath Family Trust (North West) 25 May 2018 Updated to add St Anthony's Free School and to move Visions Learning Trust (renamed UTC Lancashire Trust in 2015) as a closed notice. 14 May 2018 Updated to add University of Chester Academies Trust and The Watford UTC published Friday 11 May 2018 4 May 2018 Updated to add Ashwell Academy Trust and to move Swinton High School and Penketh Academy Trust to closed notices. 23 March 2018 updated to add Engage Multi Academy Trust 2 March 2018 Updated to add Bay Education Trust and Bolton UTC. 23 February 2018 Updated to include Rodillian Multi Academy Trust 9 February 2018 Updated to add St Michael's Academy and move The Ridings Federation of Academies Trust to closed notices. 15 December 2017 Updated to move The Business Academy Bexley to closed notices. 23 October 2017 Update: The Isle of Portland Aldridge Community Academy (IPACA) FNtI is now closed. 6 October 2017 Updated to move Kirkby Stephen Grammar School Trust to closed notices. 22 September 2017 Updated to add Plymouth CAST 8 September 2017 Updated to add Rye Academy Trust 4 August 2017 Updated to add The SchoolsCompany Trust and to move the Ursuline School Ilford from "open" to "closed" notices. 21 July 2017 Updated collection to add DRB Ignite Multi Academy Trust and to move the following trusts from an open to a closed notice: Basildon New Campus Studio School; Buckinghamshire UTC; Grindon Hall Christian School; Portslade Aldridge Community Academy Trust and Woolmer Hill School. 14 July 2017 Updated to add De La Salle Academy Trust 7 July 2017 Updated to move Academies Enterprise Trust from and open to a closed notice. 30 June 2017 Updated to add Lilac Sky Schools Academy Trust. 23 June 2017 Updated collection to add Avonbourne International Business and Enterprise Trust. 31 March 2017 Updated to add Energy Coast University Technical College 3 February 2017 Updated with letter to lift FNtI: Steiner Academy Frome 27 January 2017 Financial notice to improve: The Basildon Academies added. 13 January 2017 Updated to include the financial notice to improve for Building Futures Enterprise Academy Trust. 6 January 2017 Updated to move Enterprise South Liverpool Academy Trust and Otley Prince Henry’s Academy Trust from open to closed notices. 25 November 2016 Updated to add The Ridings Federation of Academies Trust. 4 November 2016 FNtI for The Giles Academy added. 21 October 2016 Financial Notice to Improve: The Isle of Portland Aldridge Community Academy Trust added. 14 October 2016 FNtI: CUL Academy Trust added. 4 October 2016 FNtI for Heathrow Aviation Engineering UTC added. 23 September 2016 FNtIs for Robert Owen Academy Trust and The Education Fellowship Trust added. 8 July 2016 The Ursuline Academy Ilford and the Chetwynde School Trust added. 1 July 2016 Updated to include Manchester Creative Studio and Otley Prince Henry's Academy Trust 13 May 2016 Updated to include: The Robert Smyth Academy Trust, The Hinckley Academy and John Cleveland Sixth Form Centre and Buckinghamshire UTC. 6 May 2016 Updated to add Daventry UTC, Penketh Academy Trust and Steiner Academy Frome. 24 March 2016 Updated to add Perry Beeches The Academy Trust 4 March 2016 Update to add Bright Futures Educational Trust and Chapel Street Community Schools Trust 26 February 2016 Updated add Swinton High School. 12 February 2016 Updated to add Park House School. 29 January 2016 Updated to add Dominic Barberi Multi Academy Company and Salvatorian College. 22 January 2016 Updated to add The Oldershaw Academy Trust. 17 November 2015 Updated to add LEAP Academy Trust. 4 September 2015 Updated to move Bishop of Rochester Academy Trust to "closed notices". 6 August 2015 Updated to add Sawtry Community College to 'closed notices'. 24 July 2015 Added St Anselm's Catholic Multi Academy Trust. 3 July 2015 Updated to move E-ACT and Barnfield Academy Trust academies to "closed notice". 5 June 2015 Added Woolmer Hill School and New Campus Basildon Studio School. 20 March 2015 Updated to add Durand Academy Trust. 20 February 2015 Updated to move Hadlow Rural Community School Trust to "closed" notices. 16 February 2015 Updated to add Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust. 19 December 2014 Updated to add Portslade Aldridge Community Academy Trust. 28 November 2014 Updated to add Bishop of Rochester Academy Trust, The Business Academy Bexley, Durham Free School Limited and Theale Green Academy Trust. 24 October 2014 Updated to include Academies Enterprise Trust. 15 October 2014 Updated to add Enterprise South Liverpool Academy Trust. 3 October 2014 Updated to add Sawtry Community College 22 August 2014 Added "Financial notice to improve: Hadlow Rural Community School Trust" 18 August 2014 Updated to add a link to the EFA investigation publishing policy. Updated to add financial notice to improve for Visions Learning Trust 25 April 2014 Updated to add Guru Nanak Sikh Academy Ltd and The Education Fellowship Trust. 8 April 2014 Updated to include St Aldhelm's Academy Trust 28 March 2014 Changed to add a letter sent to Quintin Kynaston Academy Trust. 7 March 2014 First published.