Information about the learner and employer satisfaction survey, the structure and using the data.

The learner and employer satisfaction data provides information to help learners and employers make informed choices about education and training.

The FE choices employer satisfaction survey will not be running in 2020. Employer satisfaction scores will be collected through a new feedback feature for the apprenticeship service. More information is available on the ESFA blog.

2 March 2020 Updated information for the 2019 to 2020 survey. Added information about the new employer feedback feature. 19 November 2018 We've updated the About the learner and employer satisfaction surveys guidance. 17 October 2017 Updated information about the ESFA learner and employer satisfaction surveys. 21 October 2015 Updated FE Choices: about the survey. 14 October 2014 Updated learner satisfaction survey guidance for 2014 to 2015. 26 February 2014 First published.