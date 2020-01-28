Deadlines for schools converting to academy status.
Important dates for schools converting to academy status on 1 September 2020
Important dates for schools converting to academy status on 1 August 2020
Important dates for schools converting to academy status on 1 July 2020
Important dates for schools converting to academy status on 1 June 2020
Important dates for schools converting to academy status on 1 May 2020
Important dates for schools converting to academy status on 1 April 2020
Important dates for schools converting to academy status on 1 March 2020
These documents explain the deadlines for schools wanting to open as an academy in a chosen month.
Read more guidance for schools converting to academy status.Published 3 September 2015
