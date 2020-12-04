 
Dr Shaid Mahmood is new Chair of the Association of Colleges

Dr Shaid Mahmood appointed as new AoC Chair

After an open and competitive selection process, Association of Colleges is pleased to announce that Dr Shaid Mahmood is the new AoC Chair. Having been ratified by AoC Board, Shaid begins the role with immediate effect, and will be looking to meet with members as soon as possible. 

Shaid is a Chief Officer in local government leading on work with communities and Chair of the Luminate Education Group, a c£100 million family of HE, FE and schools. In his time as Chair he has overseen the dramatic transformation of education in the group developing its vision and its brand. Supporting and challenging the management team to reverse declining financial and quality performance against a challenging backdrop of economic disadvantage and educational underachievement. He is a huge fan of FE and passionate about its important role in addressing inequalities, providing for social mobility and enabling equality of opportunity.

Dr Shaid Mahmood, Chair of the Association of Colleges said:

“Our Members are central to our work and their support and challenge is crucial to amplifying the influence of Further Education on national policy and funding.  Undoubtedly, these are challenging times for the nation.  They are also exciting times with much progress already being made by the AoC with opportunities for FE to play its part in the nation’s recovery and the improved resilience of its communities. For FE colleges to be positioned at the heart of systems leadership in education in their localities. It why I’m honoured and humbled to be appointed as Chair of the Association of Colleges.”

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges said:

“I am delighted to welcome Shaid to Association of Colleges and look forward to working closely with him in his new role as Chair. This is a crucial time for AoC and for the FE Sector – we have the immediate and future impacts of COVID, an imminent White Paper, and the continued push for funding and reform. I am confident that Shaid will help steer AoC and the sector through what is going to be a challenging but exciting time.”

Our experienced governance recruitment team led the search for our new chair. Reflecting on the process, Hilary Clifford, Managing Director, AoC Services said:

”We were delighted to work with the AoC board on this vital appointment for our members and for post 16 education. We undertook an extensive campaign to reach many candidates and we had a high level of interest in the role. Following an extensive selection process the board offered the role to Dr Shaid Mahmood to lead the organisation at this pivotal time for our members”.

