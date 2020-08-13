 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The South Central Institute of Technology shows it means business signing top tech expert

Details
Hits: 321
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Paul Gartside, Data Analyst/Coach and Curriculum Innovator, The South Central Institute of Technology

The South Central Institute of Technology (IoT) has pulled off a major recruitment coup in appointing Paul Gartside to the team, former Vice President for Engineering at software giants, McAfee.

A former student at Milton Keynes College, Paul is taking up a new role at the IoT as a Data Analyst/Coach and Curriculum Innovator.

He says, “This is a big step for me. I’m not a teacher and I know I’ll have a lot to learn in that area but I’m incredibly excited to be involved and can’t wait to get started with the learners. When I was at McAfee, I started an outreach programme involving teaching kids to code in a CoderDojo, bringing in interns and engaging with community tech projects as a means to encourage the internal Engineering community into having a mindset of giving something back. I also invested a lot of time mentoring my own and other teams globally and I have to say it’s the part of my job I found the most fulfilling so in some ways this seems like a natural progression.”

Paul strongly supports the IoT’s commitment to diversity which includes achieving a fifty-fifty female to male student body. He says the key to getting more girls and women involved in tech is to reach them while they’re young. “The tech world is already much more diverse than many industries when it comes to ethnicity,” he says. “The people working at my McAfee site spoke twenty-seven languages but it’s a very different story when it comes to gender. When you work with younger children of primary school age and teach them to code they have no perception of a gender divide. If you can normalise the idea that working in tech is something girls and boys can do the girls will stick with it.”

Paul draws much inspiration for this approach from his experience with the major Indian tech hub in Bangalore. “It might seem unlikely to us,” he says, “but in Bangalore, India’s most important city for technology and innovation, there isn’t an issue of gender division in the workplace and they’re reaping the benefits. When the state decided they wanted to create a tech hot spot they built eighty tech colleges to create that pipeline and that’s an investment which has been repaid hundreds of times over. I want to see Milton Keynes become one of the most innovative places in the country with new tech businesses springing up everywhere and that’s what the IoT is for, to make it happen.”

Advertisement

Former UCL culture change head joins Manchesterâ€™s Culture Shift
Executive Appointments
#TechForGood developer, @UKCultureShift, has appointed @KelseyPaske as
New Head of Bristol Vet School appointed
Executive Appointments
After graduating in 1998 with a BVSc from Bristol Vet School, Professo
New head for creative Staffordshire school
Executive Appointments
@TheHartSchool is moving into a new era of leadership with the revelat

Paul grew up near Newport Pagnell and admits he is not a natural academic in the conventional sense. He took a BTEC National Diploma in computing at Milton Keynes College and found this suited his learning preference. On graduation he went straight to work through a number of Tech companies becoming a Vice President at McAfee in his mid-thirties.

“Milton Keynes College set me on my way and I want young people to realise as I did that university isn’t the only route to success. I’ve employed many Engineers and they all had the skills and knowledge the company needed in technical terms, but if all your hires have the same learning experience then you risk a lack of diversity of thinking. If you’re looking for innovation you need a variety of inputs. If you have a spread of people from different educational backgrounds, genders, ethnicities etc., you’ll get more variety and more creativity in your outcomes.”

Apprentices have the potential to add a whole new dimension to the workforce. In my experience that first year someone comes into the business from education can be one of the most valuable. They ask simple questions about things more experienced staff have taken for granted for years and that makes people think whether there actually might be a better way of doing things. It’s not until someone asks you why you do something in a particular way that you actually question it yourself.”

While Paul was at McAfee, he created the cybersecurity exhibition at Bletchley Park. Paul demonstrated the exhibition to HRH the Duchess of Cambridge at the official opening of the refurbished site. It was towards the end of the 5 year exhibition he was introduced to Milton Keynes College Principal, Dr Julie Mills OBE, who told him about the plans for the IoT. “I knew McAfee needed to be involved and the company is one of the anchor partners in the project with the likes of Microsoft and KPMG. I didn’t expect to end up on the staff but I’m thrilled that I have done.”

IoT Principal, Alex Warner says,

“Paul’s appointment is a real feather in our caps bringing such knowledge, experience and profile as he does, but he won’t be the last. We are committed to recruiting many staff members who come from industry and can impart that real-world experience to the students. The combination of these dual professionals and some really fine experienced teachers will make the IoT such an exciting and innovative place to study. We’re over the moon to have recruited him and can’t wait to see what other inspirational figures join him here.”

Leave a comment:

Please leave a comment below:

Log in to your FE News account to continue the debate and help share best practice and innovation in the FE sector.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Opportunity to turn industry expertise into new teaching career
Executive Appointments
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) is looking to recruit high-c
New managing director for leading skills provider Seetec Outsource
Executive Appointments
@SeetecSkills the UK’s largest employee-owned provider of employabil
Department for Work and Pensions appoints two new Non-Executive Board Members
Executive Appointments
The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions @ThereseCoffey has appoin
Social Mobility Commission: interim chairs appointment
Executive Appointments
Sandra Wallace and Steven Cooper appointed as interim chairs of the So
Former UCL culture change head joins Manchester’s Culture Shift
Executive Appointments
#TechForGood developer, @UKCultureShift, has appointed @KelseyPaske as
New Head of Bristol Vet School appointed
Executive Appointments
After graduating in 1998 with a BVSc from Bristol Vet School, Professo
New head for creative Staffordshire school
Executive Appointments
@TheHartSchool is moving into a new era of leadership with the revelat
Stephen Kelly appointed Chair of Tech Nation
Executive Appointments
Tech Nation are delighted to announce that Stephen Kelly has been appo
Texthelp appoints CTO and co-founder Martin McKay as CEO, as Mark McCusker moves into a non-executive director role after 20 years
Executive Appointments
@Texthelp Ltd, the global education and corporate technology company,
Latest ESFA senior staff changes
Executive Appointments
An update from Eileen Milner, @ESFAGovUK chief executive, on senior st
BSBI appoints Professor Dr Kyriakos Kouveliotis as Provost and Chief Academic Officer
Executive Appointments
Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) has today announced th
Latest ESFA senior staff moves
Executive Appointments
An update from Eileen Milner, @ESFAgov chief executive, on senior staf

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole shared a video in channel. 1 hour 7 minutes ago

National Careers Service & CareermapLive

National Careers Service & CareermapLive

CareermapLive were recently joined by career adviser, Mark Ferries from the National Careers Service to discuss your post 18 options after A Level...

London South East Colleges
London South East Colleges has published a new article: The big return! London South East Colleges prepares to safely welcome back its students 2 hours 23 minutes ago
Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: Advice Cafés to support learners in finding the right next step this results season 2 hours 24 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4829)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page