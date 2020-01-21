 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Durham University Business School appoint RBS Group plc Non-Executive Director, Robert Gillespie, as a Professor in Practice

Details
Hits: 322
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Robert Gillespie, non-executive director of RBS Group plc

Durham University Business School has further strengthened its Professors in Practice initiative by appointing Robert Gillespie to its academic staff.

Currently a non-executive director of RBS Group plc, Robert has enjoyed a prestigious career in investment banking internationally and played a key role in the largest corporate merger in history – Vodaphone / Mannesmann (2000). Robert has over 30 years’ experience in the finance and banking sector which has included the roles of CEO at UBS Investment Banking, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions at SBC Warburg and Director General of The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers. Until recently, Robert was also a non-executive director at Ashurst LLP.

Robert is an alumnus of the University having graduated with a degree in economics in 1977 and in 2019 he was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Civil Law in recognition of his ongoing support and contribution to the University and the School.

Professors in Practice has been designed to recognise the expertise and experiences of senior business professionals across a wide variety of disciplines and sectors, by enabling such individuals to share their skills directly with students, bringing public distinction and practical insights to the classroom. 

As part of his role as a Professor in Practice, the School hope to benefit from Robert’s extensive practitioner experience in corporate finance as well as drawing on his personal experience of mergers and acquisitions to inform our research and to support our undergraduate and postgraduate teaching of finance. Robert’s wider experience in corporate governance through his board experience will undoubtedly benefit the School’s MBA and DBA programmes and other areas of the Business School.

The appointment of Robert Gillespie as Professor in Practice builds on his existing role of University Council member (since 2007) and as Chairman of Council between 2012 and 2019. Robert was confirmed in his three-year tenure beginning 1st January 2020.

Professor Susan Hart, Executive Dean of Durham University Business School added,

“I am delighted that Robert is continuing his strong associations with the University through his appointment as a Professor in Practice. Robert’s international experience of financial activities in the USA, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East and Africa will enable him to provide relevant insights to the School’s internationally diverse student body and as our own research into banking and finance is strengthening, he will play a strong role in connecting our work to practice. I am very much looking forward to welcoming him to the School.”

Advertisement

The new Director of the University of Essexâ€™s Human Rights Centre stresses importance of human rights for all
Executive Appointments
The new Director of the University of Essexâ€™s Human Rights Centre ha
Further Expansion for CNet Training HQ in 2020
Executive Appointments
@CNettraining is continuing to expand its team with the appointment of
New college CEO vows to take Welsh institution 'to the next level'
Executive Appointments
COLEG CAMBRIA begins the decade with a new chief executive who plans t

You may also be interested in these articles:

Federation for Industry Sector Skills & Standards appoints new Chief Executive with radical brief to change direction and put Employers' Skills Issues on the agenda
Executive Appointments
Federation appoints new Chief Executive with radical brief to change
Fast growth #EdTech company Atom Learning strengthens team with two senior appointments
Executive Appointments
Fast growth London-based edtech company Atom Learning has announced tw
Leading training provider CT Skills expand across the Midlands
Executive Appointments
Due to continued success, leading training provider CT Skills is offic
Ufi VocTech Trust Welcomes 3 New Trustees
Executive Appointments
The appointment of Alex Cullen, Anthony Bravo, and Paolo Fresia to the
The new Director of the University of Essex’s Human Rights Centre stresses importance of human rights for all
Executive Appointments
The new Director of the University of Essex’s Human Rights Centre ha
Further Expansion for CNet Training HQ in 2020
Executive Appointments
@CNettraining is continuing to expand its team with the appointment of
New college CEO vows to take Welsh institution 'to the next level'
Executive Appointments
COLEG CAMBRIA begins the decade with a new chief executive who plans t
Instructure Hires Patricia Molenaar as VP of Sales for EMEA
Executive Appointments
Instructure, the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology compa
Dr Patrick Roach announced as new NASUWT General Secretary
Executive Appointments
Following the conclusion of the nomination process to identify the can
AoC appoints new Director of Sport and Student Experience
Executive Appointments
AoC is delighted to announce the appointment of new Director of Sport
Professor Monica Grady named as Liverpool Hope University's new Chancellor
Executive Appointments
Leading space expert Professor Monica Grady is to become Liverpool Hop
Teesside University Appoints Professors to Join Innovative MIMA School of Art & Design
Executive Appointments
Following a move earlier in the year which saw Middlesbrough Institute

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page